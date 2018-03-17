News LIVE: Only Congress can show way for nation, says Rahul Gandhi

Live now
"Only Congress can show the way for this nation. This country belongs to all irrespective of which religion caste community one belongs to. We will work for all," says Rahul Gandhi in the Congress 84th Plenary Session.
Through the medium of this event I have got the opportunity to simultaneously interact with the 2 most important parts of new India, that is the farmers who provide food and the scientists who come up with the latest technology: PM Modi at Krishi Unnati Mela 2018.
FLASH | Precautionary landing carried out by Indian Navy's Chetak 413 helicopter near Kerala's Cochin, after experiencing low engine oil pressure. Aircraft and crew are safe.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | Change is necessary and we need to bring the change. Following our leader Rahul Gandhi we are willing to give our sweat and blood to revive the party and estabilish Congress rule in the centre once again: Congress MP Sachin Pilot.
BJP spreading anger, hatred: Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today accused the Narendra Modi government of spreading hatred and anger, and said the Congress was the only party that would take the country forward by fostering an environment of amity and love.
In his brief inaugural address at the 84th Congress Plenary session, Gandhi said the Congress's hand (election symbol) is the only one that would unite India and take it forward, and reminded partymen that it followed the ideology of love.
The difference between the BJP and the Congress was that while they spread anger and hatred, "we spread love and brotherhood", he said.
Gandhi also said that the Congress party under him would take the seniors and the youths together as the tradition of the Congress party was to embrace change without forgetting its past and legacy.
"If the youths have to take the Congress forward, it cannot be done without the experience the party veterans. My task is to be take them together," he said.
Representatives of the party have fought hard to keep the Congress ideology alive. Senior leaders of the Congress will guide the youths and take the party forward, he added.
Taking a jibe at the present dispensation, Gandhi said that crores of youths in the country, looking up to Modi, are not finding any anything as there were no jobs. "The country is tired of what is happening under the current government. Only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation," he said.
"Come what may, this country belongs to everyone, every religion, every caste and every person and the Congress party is for everyone and we will not leave anyone behind," he added. The two-day plenary session is being attended by senior Congress leaders including former party president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.
Gorakhpur debacle won’t happen again: Rajnath Singh
Undaunted by the Gorakhpur bypolls defeat, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the BJP realises that loss is also a possibility in the election. “What happened in Gorakhpur will not happen again because we know that this result is also a possibility,” Singh said at News18’s Rising India Summit.
The remarks come after the BJP lost in the bypolls conducted in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats. The loss is being seen by political experts as a wake-up call as Gorakhpur was earlier held by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while Phulpur’s elected representative was Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Interestingly, Adityanath won the Gorakhpur seat five times, making it a BJP bastion.
Read the full report here.
Indian National Congress 84th Plenary Session | "Congress party led India to independence and helped establish democracy. It was democracy which brought PM Modi to power but, ironically, his Govt itself has now become a threat to democracy," senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in his address.
Parliamentary panel raps govt over delay in framing law to regulate AYUSH ads
A parliamentary committee has rapped the health and AYUSH ministries for their "laid back" approach in the framing of a new legislation to regulate misleading advertisements promoting the sale of AYUSH medicines.
The panel, in its report on Demands for Grants 2018-19 for the Ministry of AYUSH, noted that it is the "need of the hour" to strictly monitor and regulate misleading advertisements promoting the sale traditional medicines.
"The committee is of the view that a strong and strict regulatory framework is essential for quality control of AYUSH drugs," the panel said.
Due to monitoring by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Grievances against Misleading Advertisements (GAMA), 65 percent of the advertisements found misleading were withdrawn or rectified and the rest were forwarded to State AYUSH Drug Regulators, the ministry of AYUSH has informed the panel.
The committee is of the view that collaborative efforts of the ministry, along with the Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and state governments, have certainly given results as misleading advertisements with respect to AYUSH drugs which have been unregulated so far have been controlled to an extent.
"Hence the role of the ministry is pivotal in proactively pursuing the issue with other departments, ministries, ASCI on a regular basis for effectively preventing the publication of inappropriate misleading advertisements," it said.
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Steering Committee Meeting at Constitution Club in New Delhi on Friday. PTI
"The slogan ‘na mein khaunga, na Khane dunge’ has now become ‘Mein Khaunga, aur apna doston ko khilaunga’," senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, taking a dig at PM Modi.
Mallikarjun Kharge at plenary session in New Delhi
"No one else has the strength to defeat us. If Congress party lost it is because of infighting among members. I request everyone to unite and come together as one," Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said.
No more personnel changes coming up: White House
The White House is not planning any "immediate personnel changes" and is focused on work, chief of staff John Kelly has assured President Donald Trump's senior staff, amid a flurry of recent departures of top officials that have jolted the Trump administration.
Kelly met with the administration staff yesterday, reassuring them that their jobs were safe and they "shouldn't be concerned".
"The Chief of Staff actually spoke to a number of staff this morning, reassuring them that there were no immediate personnel changes at this time. And that people shouldn't be concerned," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference yesterday.
"We should do exactly what we do every day, and that's come to work and then do the very best job that we can. And that's exactly what we're doing. That's exactly what we're focused on. And many of us have relayed that to other staffers that weren't part of that meeting," she said.
In a major story on Friday, The Washington Post reported that Trump was "now comfortable" with ousting national security adviser H R McMaster with whom he never personally gelled, but is willing to take time executing the move because he wants to ensure both that the three-star Army general is not humiliated and that there is a strong successor lined up.
4,500 PHCs transformed into wellness centres: Ashwini Choubey
Union minister Ashwini Choubey today said 4,500 primary health centres have been transformed into wellness centres and rest of the 1.5 lakh such units will be similarly developed to make healthcare accessible and affordable for the poor.
The government has taken several initiatives, such as National Health Policy and Ayushman Bharat, which would fulfil the dream of a Healthy India by 2022, the Minister of State for Health said.
Choubey released two knowledge papers on Healthcare issues at NATEv2018 -- the 5th Annual event of Healthcare Federation of India (NATHEALTH).
"The focus of the government is to transform primary healthcare to help the underserved section of the society and 1.5 lakh primary health centres would be transformed into well-equipped wellness centres.
Second, third Scorpene-class submarines undergoing sea trials
The second and third of the six Scorpene-class submarines, part of Project-75 of the Indian Navy, are undergoing sea trials while the rest are under construction, a senior naval officer said.
Interacting with reporters during an event at Kota House here, Commandant of National Defence College Vice Admiral Srikant also said the air independent propulsion (AIP) indigenous system for submarines, on which the DRDO is working, will go for marine testing.
He was speaking at the launch of a teaser of 'Breaking Point: Indian Submariners', a four-part series which will air on the Discovery Channel on March 19.
Congress set to roll out road map for halting BJP's juggernaut ahead of 2019 polls
Seeking to halt the BJP's juggernaut led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress is set to roll out a road map for reversing its downward electoral journey and restoring its past glory ahead of the 2019 general election.
The 84th plenary of the Congress, its president Rahul Gandhi's first since his elevation to the top slot, will focus on workers as part of the leader's bid to strengthen 'The Grand Old Party organisationally'.
The meeting is being attended by the party's top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former party chief Sonia Gandhi, its mandarins from across the country and workers. The party is hoping that around 15,000 party members will attend the two-day open session, beginning today.
After Kejriwal's apology, Punjab AAP unit contemplates breaking away
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's apology to an SAD leader for accusing him of drugs trade pushed the party's Punjab unit into a crisis as the state leadership contemplated breaking away and forming a separate unit, saying the "meek surrender" was painful and very unfortunate.
Kejriwal's apology to former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia triggered upheaval in the state unit as AAP's Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann and co-president Aman Arora resigned from their posts.
Mann tweeted, "I m resigning as a president of AAP Punjab... but my fight against drug mafia and all kind of corruption in Punjab will continue as an "Aam Aadmi" of Punjab (sic)."
North Korean minister in 'constructive' talks in Sweden
Sweden's foreign minister held what she called "good and constructive" talks with her North Korean counterpart today amid growing speculation about a possible meeting in the Scandinavian country between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom refused to comment on whether she and North Korea's Ri Yong Ho discussed a Trump-Kim meeting in brief comments as she left the Stockholm villa where the meeting took place.
The building is close to the embassies of South Korea and the United States.
IndusInd Bank sells 85 lakh shares of Jaypee Infratech
On March 16, 2018 IndusInd Bank Ltd Client A/C sold 85,00,000 shares of Jaypee Infratech at Rs 10.70 on the NSE.
On Friday, Jaypee Infratech ended at Rs 10.70, up Rs 0.50, or 4.90 percent on the NSE.
The share touched its 52-week high Rs 25.55 and 52-week low Rs 9.50 on 08 January, 2018 and 12 March, 2018, respectively.
Give more autonomy to northeastern people: Shashi Tharoor
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has called for giving more autonomy to the northeastern people and not adopting a one-size-fits-all approach as different areas of the region have different problems.
Speaking at the launch of Avalok Langer's book on the Northeast, 'In Pursuit of Conflict', at Oxford Bookstore here last evening, Tharoor also voiced support for amending the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act as, according to him, it does more harm than good.
"I have a clearly point of view for as much autonomy as possible for the local people (of the northeastern states)," Tharoor said, calling for much attention to the needs and sensitivities of each area in the region.
"Today anger is spread across the country, nation is getting divided, one is made to fight against other. Congress' job is to keep them together. You have the strength of this Hand symbol in you," says Rahul Gandhi.