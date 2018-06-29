App
Jun 29, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: One terrorist killed in Kupwara encounter; 2 jawans hurt in Shopian grenade attack

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

  • Jun 29, 10:27 AM (IST)

    BREAKING: Two soldiers injured in a grenade attack in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Jun 29, 10:24 AM (IST)

    BREAKING: An encounter broke out on Friday between security forces and militants in the forests of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a search operation in the forest of Kupwara following information about presence of militants there.

    One terrorist has been killed in an encounter.

  • Jun 29, 08:12 AM (IST)

    Five dead in 'targeted attack' on US newsroom

    A man armed with a shotgun and smoke grenades burst into a newspaper office in the US city of Annapolis on Friday, killing five people in what police described as a "targeted attack."

    Officials said the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper was carried out by a white adult male resident of Maryland state who was being questioned in custody.

    A reporter for the historic daily which predates the United States tweeted a chilling account of how the "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." (PTI)

  • Jun 29, 08:06 AM (IST)

    IMF suggests India three steps to sustain high growth rate

    To sustain the high growth rate India has achieved, the country should carry out banking sector reforms; continue with fiscal consolidation, simplify and streamline GST; and renew impetus on reforms, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday.

    India's growth accelerated to 7.7 percent in the fourth quarter of Financial Year (FY) 2017-18. That was up from 7 percent in the previous quarter. (PTI)

  • Jun 29, 08:05 AM (IST)

    Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to this blog to keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

