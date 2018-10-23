News LIVE: Oil steady as Saudi Arabia pledges to play 'responsible role' in market

Live now
Oct 23, 2018
highlights
JUST IN | Indian Army and Pakistan Army to hold Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks today, reports ANI. Indian Army may raise issues of infiltration bids, actions of Border Action Team (BAT), and use of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir territory for propagating terrorist activities.
US will increase nuclear arsenal if others do not 'come to their senses': Trump
President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations 'come to their senses', days after he said the US would pull out of a Cold war era arms control treaty with Russia, reports PTI. Trump has confirmed that he would withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in the two nations, accusing Moscow of violating the deal.
Amazon, Qualcomm to put Alexa assistant in more headphones
Microchip firm Qualcomm is joining Amazon to spread the use of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in wireless headphones, the companies said on October 22.
Petrol, diesel price drop for 6th straight day
JUST IN | Petrol, diesel prices dropped for the sixth straight day on October 23 bringing relief to customers who have been reeling under high fuel prices, reports ANI. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 86.81 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 88.46.
Netflix adds to growing debt pile with $2 billion bond issue
Netflix announced on October 22 that it will tap debt markets for a second time this year, aiming to raise another $2 billion as the streaming video pioneer invests heavily in the production of original shows and content acquisition to fend off intensifying competition, reports Reuters.
Oil steady as Saudi Arabia pledges to play 'responsible role' in market
Oil prices were steady on October 23 as Saudi Arabia pledged to play a 'responsible role' in energy markets, but sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to US sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.