App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 23, 2018 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Oil steady as Saudi Arabia pledges to play 'responsible role' in market

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 23, 08:08 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Indian Army and Pakistan Army to hold Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks today, reports ANI. Indian Army may raise issues of infiltration bids, actions of Border Action Team (BAT), and use of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir territory for propagating terrorist activities. 

  • Oct 23, 07:34 AM (IST)
  • Oct 23, 07:34 AM (IST)

    US will increase nuclear arsenal if others do not 'come to their senses': Trump 

    President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations 'come to their senses', days after he said the US would pull out of a Cold war era arms control treaty with Russia, reports PTI. Trump has confirmed that he would withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in the two nations, accusing Moscow of violating the deal.
     

  • Oct 23, 07:32 AM (IST)

    Amazon, Qualcomm to put Alexa assistant in more headphones

    Microchip firm Qualcomm is joining Amazon to spread the use of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in wireless headphones, the companies said on October 22.

  • Oct 23, 07:32 AM (IST)

    Petrol, diesel price drop for 6th straight day

    JUST IN | Petrol, diesel prices dropped for the sixth straight day on October 23 bringing relief to customers who have been reeling under high fuel prices, reports ANI. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 86.81 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 88.46. 

  • Oct 23, 07:29 AM (IST)
  • Oct 23, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Netflix adds to growing debt pile with $2 billion bond issue

    Netflix announced on October 22 that it will tap debt markets for a second time this year, aiming to raise another $2 billion as the streaming video pioneer invests heavily in the production of original shows and content acquisition to fend off intensifying competition, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 23, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Oil steady as Saudi Arabia pledges to play 'responsible role' in market

    Oil prices were steady on October 23 as Saudi Arabia pledged to play a 'responsible role' in energy markets, but sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to US sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 23, 07:23 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.