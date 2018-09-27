App
Sep 27, 2018 07:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Oil prices rise ahead of US sanctions against Iran

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 27, 09:25 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Income Tax raids continue for the second day at RJD MLA Abu Dojana's offices in Patna, reports ANI.

  • Sep 27, 08:55 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 08:06 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a building at the encounter site in Budgam's Chadoora in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Firing is going on. 

  • Sep 27, 07:41 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 07:36 AM (IST)

    PM Modi gets UN's highest environmental honour
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded with the UN's highest environmental honour, bestowed upon five other individuals and organisations, for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single-use plastic in India by 2022, reports PTI.

  • Sep 27, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Trump sees no time frame for North Korea deal, second summit coming

    US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he did not have a time frame for North Korea to denuclearize, reports Reuters. Trump's secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, is planning to visit Pyongyang again next month to set up a second summit for Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

  • Sep 27, 07:34 AM (IST)
  • Sep 27, 07:34 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | One terrorist has been killed in the encounter in Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district. Firing has stopped, reports ANI. Search operations are underway.

  • Sep 27, 07:33 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in Noorbagh on outskirts of Srinagar city, two terrorists believed to be trapped. Another encounter has started at Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district, reports ANI. Internet services have been suspended at both the places. More details awaited.

  • Sep 27, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Oil prices rise ahead of US sanctions against Iran


    Oil prices rose on Thursday, lifted by looming US sanctions against major crude exporter Iran, reports Reuters.

  • Sep 27, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

