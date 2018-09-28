News LIVE: Oil prices edge up amid uncertainty over fallout from Iran sanctions

Live now
Sep 28, 2018
highlights
Fuel prices continue to soar, petrol costs Rs 90.57/litre in Mumbai, Rs 83.22/litre in Delhi
Sabarimala verdict: The verdict on whether to allow women inside the Sabarimala temple or not will be announced in less than an hour. The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver the verdict at 10:30 am.
Oil prices inched up on Friday, with investors trying to gauge the potential impact on supply from looming U.S. sanctions on Iran's crude exports, reports Reuters.
Sabarimala verdict: The Supreme Court will pronounce on Friday its verdict on a number of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women between 10 and 50 years of age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
Sabarimala verdict: A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgement on August 1 after hearing the matter for eight days. The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had earlier said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has "some value" in a "vibrant democracy". The top court's verdict would deal with the petitions filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.
JUST IN | Sabarimala verdict will be given as four separate judgments, reports CNN News18.
Regulator SEBI Thursday slapped a total fine of Rs 17 lakh on four entities, including a director and promoter of Pithampur Steels for violating securities norms by carrying out off-market transfer of shares of the firm without payment, reports PTI.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that the world stands at the "dawn of a new day" in relations with North Korea but that international sanctions must remain in place and vigorously enforced if diplomatic efforts to get the country to denuclearize are to succeed a position that faces resistance from China and Russia, reports PTI.
Amazon on Wednesday said it is opening a general store in New York City that will sell toys, household goods and a range of other products highly rated on its website, marking its latest push into brick-and-mortar retail, reports Reuters.
The top US securities regulator on Thursday accused Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk of fraud and sought to remove him from his role in charge of the electric car company, reports Reuters. They claim that he made a series of "false and misleading" tweets about potentially taking Tesla private last month.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.