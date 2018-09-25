News LIVE: Oil firm as OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output as Iran sanctions loom

Live now
Sep 25, 2018 07:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Security forces have launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla at Jammu and Kashmir, following an exchange of fire with terrorists in the early morning, reports ANI. No casualties have been reported. More details awaited.
Trump and Macron discuss Syria, Iran and trade
US President Donald Trump on Monday held a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, the aggressive behaviour of Iran and promoting free trade between the US and the European Union (EU), reports PTI.
China hopes Britain doesn't take sides, respects South China Sea sovereignty
China hopes that Britain can stand by its position of not taking sides in the South China Sea and earnestly respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, reports Reuters quoting the Chinese government's top diplomat as saying to Britain's foreign minister.
Major powers, Iran meet to salvage nuclear deal without US
Iran has ample reason to stay in the 2015 nuclear deal despite the US withdrawal and the remaining parties on Monday will discuss ways to blunt the effect of impending US sanctions on Tehran, reports Reuters quoting the European Union's foreign policy chief.
Oil firm as OPEC, Russia resist calls to raise output as Iran sanctions loom
Oil markets opened strongly on Tuesday, with Brent crude remaining near a four-year reached the previous session, reports Reuters. Oil markets have been driven up by looming US sanctions against Iran and an unwillingness or inability by Middle East dominated producer cartel OPEC and Russia to raise output.
