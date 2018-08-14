News Live: News of MK Stalin's elevation to be announced in next DMK meeting

Live now
Aug 14, 2018 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rupee hits record low against US dollar at 70
ED to send 2nd extradition request for Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case
SDMC proposes to issue municipal bonds worth Rs 500 cr for 10 years
Iran offers discount oil to Asia amid US sanctions
JUST IN | Chief Election Commissioner of India OP Rawat contradicts BJP on 'One Nation One Poll', says '11 assembly polls with Lok Sabha polls not possible'. (CNN News18)
NEWS FLASH | The Indian Army files a plea at the Supreme Court seeking immunity, reports India Today. The army asks the apex court to not allow CBI probe in sensitive operations. The plea will be heard by the Supreme Court on Monday.
JUST IN | News of MK Stalin's elevation will be announced only in the next DMK meeting for which the date will be announced today, reports CNN News18 quoting sources.
Rupee hits record low against US dollar at 70
JUST IN | Indian rupee hits a record low against the US dollar at 70.
JUST IN | DMK leaders MK Stalin, Kanimozhi and A Raja arrive at the Party Headquarters, reports CNN News18. The crucial DMK executive committee meeting begins.
ED to send 2nd extradition request for Nirav Modi in PNB fraud case
In the latest development in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate will send a second extradition request for Nirav Modi as he is in Dubai, reports CNN News18. The UAE authorities had informed India about Nirav Modi’s presence just before a Red Corner Notice was issued.
JUST IN | Delhi is in high-security alert ahead of Independence Day as intelligence agencies suggest a threat of terror attack in the national capital, reports India Today.
Independence Day: The Centre has urged all citizens not to use national flags made of plastic, reports CNN News18.
Shimla receives highest rains in August in 117 years: MeT
Shimla, which had experienced a particularly parched summer this year, today witnessed the highest rainfall for August in 117 years, the weather office said. According to the Meteorological (MeT) department data, 277 mm rainfall was recorded in a day in August 1901.
SDMC proposes to issue municipal bonds worth Rs 500 cr for 10 years
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has set the ball rolling for the issuance of municipal bonds worth Rs 500 crore, seeking to fund two important projects, reports PTI. The Standing Committee of the SDMC cleared the proposal after which it now awaits nod from the House.
Iran offers discount oil to Asia amid US sanctions
Iran is selling oil and gas at a discount to Asian customers as it prepares for the return of US sanctions, state news agency IRNA reported. The "informed source" in Iran's oil ministry did not give details of the discount but sought to downplay the move as common industry practice.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.