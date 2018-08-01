News Live: NCLAT calls for fresh bids in Bhushan Power and Steel auction

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN | Back to square one in Bhushan Power and Steel auction as NCLAT asks for fresh bids
JUST IN | RBI sanctions Sandeep Bakhshi's appointment as COO of ICICI Bank till July 2021, according to an ET Now tweet.
Trump to propose 25% tariff on Chinese imports worth $200 billion
The tribunal has set a deadline of August 6 for the fresh bids and has put a stay on the voting on Tata Steel bid, which was scheduled for August 2. The NCLAT also cancels the CoC (committee of creditors) pick ofTata Steel as H1 bidder. The move comes a setback for Tata Steel, which was earlier chosen as a preferred bidder. But the late entry of Liberty House, followed by last week’s revised bid by JSW Steel has brought a twist in the tale.
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Madhya Pradesh High Court dismisses the case filed in lower court against then Bhopal Superintendent of Police (SP), Swaraj Puri who allegedly helped Union Carbide Chairman Warren Anderson flee from India.
NCLAT on Bhushan Power | All 3 bidders - Tata Steel, Liberty and JSW allowed to submit their revised bids till August 6, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court pulls up Amrapali group of companies, says not only have they defrauded their investors but also played "dirty games" with the court. It directs Amrapali group of companies to place before it details all its bank accounts from 2008 till today. The court orders forthwith attachment of all bank accounts and movable properties of 40 firms of Amrapali group of companies.
JUST IN | Supreme Court rules adultery will remain a crime only for men and will not include women, reports CNN News18. It will not be made gender-neutral.
JUST IN | Cabinet approves bringing the SC/ST prevention of atrocities Bill during monsoon session of the parliament amid the deadline set by LJP(Lok Janshakti Party) and Dalit organisations, reports ANI.
Delhi: Fire breaks out at a cold storage near Britannia Chowk, reports ANI. Thirty fire tenders are present at the spot.
Cabinet gives nod to bill to restore provisions of Dalit atrocity law
The Union Cabinet gave its nod to a bill to restore the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, acceding to a key demand of Dalit groups ahead of their call for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 9, reports PTI quoting a top government source.
JUST IN | Telecom regulator TRAI recommends spectrum auction at reduced rates in key spectrum bands; suggests norms for 5G radiowaves.
RBI Policy: MPC hikes repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday increased its benchmark repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent, but kept its policy stance unchanged at 'neutral'.
JUST IN | Cabinet approves the LIC-IDBI deal.
Sunanda Pushkar Case: Delhi's Patiala House Court allows Shashi Tharoor to travel abroad, directs him to furnish a fixed deposit receipt (and not Flight Data Recorder as reported earlier. error regretted) of Rs 2 lakh before it, which shall be refunded after his return, reports ANI.
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files chargesheet against journalist Upender Rai and four others in Delhi's Patiala House Court, court to take cognisance on 6th August, reports ANI.
JUST IN | M&M July auto sales are up 13% at 47,199 units, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | Colgate Chairman Vinod Nambiar resigns effective September 1, reports CNBC TV18.
Maratha reservation protest: Protesters block Pune-Solapur highway.
Assam NRC issue update: 'Illegal Migrants' are not Bangladeshis, says a Bangladesh minister on NRC issue. Speaking to CNN-News18, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul-Haque Inu said, “This is an internal issue for Assam and India, Bangladesh has nothing to do with it.”
JUST IN | US President Donald Trump says Iran may speak with US 'pretty soon', reports AFP.
The Trump administration plans to propose slapping a 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10 percent, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.