News Live: Monsoon rains will be below normal in August, September, says IMD

Aug 03, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | The market regulator SEBI denies receiving any request from Antigua citizenship investment unit on investigation updates in relation to Mehul Choksi, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says that monsoon rains will be below normal in August and September, reports PTI.
JUST IN | India’s request to extradite Nirav Modi sent to the UK in ‘Special Diplomatic Bag’, reports CNN News18.
PNB Fraud case update: Mehul Choksi was given citizenship after "stringent background checks" by Mumbai Police and the External Affairs Ministry, reports CNN News18 quoting Antigua government.
JUST IN | Cyrus Mistry moves NCLAT against Tata, challenging NCLT order dismissing his plea, reports CNBC TV18.
Saradha chit fund scam: The Supreme Court today stayed Madras High Court order which allowed the ED summons to Nalini Chidambaram, reports ANI. The court also extended interim protection from arrest.
JUST IN | The government drops a plan to set up a 'Social Media Communication Hub', reports CNN News18.
INX Media case update: The Supreme Court refuses to interfere with the anticipatory bail granted to Karti Chidambaram by the Delhi High Court, reports ANI.
Muzaffarpur Shelter Home case: One of the key accused Madhu Kumari is absconding, reports ANI. She had been earlier recommended by the District Magistrate Anupam Kumar to state government for an award.
JUST IN | Union minister Arun Jaitley will resume work in his North Block office later this month, reports The Indian Express quoting sources. Jaitley was on a medical leave as he underwent a renal transplant in mid-May.
JUST IN | Son of JDU MLA Bima Bharti found dead on a railway track in Patna, reports ANI. More details awaited.
PNB fraud case update: Antigua says no harm done in granting a passport to Mehul Choksi, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | The Government has agreed to elevate Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph to the Supreme Court, reports The Indian Express. Joseph will join the Supreme Court along with the Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Orissa High Court Chief Justice Vineet Saran.
NEWS FLASH: Two terrorists have been gunned down by security forces during Sopore Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Search operation continues.
Oil edges lower as supply concerns return
Oil prices edged lower after strong gains the previous day, easing on persistent supply concerns as Russia increased production in July and Saudi Arabia cut the price of crude for its Asian customers.
Apple CEO calls $1 trillion value a "milestone" but not a focus
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook said that the iPhone maker's $1 trillion market capitalization was "not the most important measure" of the company's success but was instead a result of its focus on its products, customers and company values.
Russia behind effort to meddle in US elections: Trump national security team
US President Donald Trump's national security team said that Russia is behind "pervasive" attempts to interfere in upcoming US elections, in a rejection of denials of meddling that Russian President Vladimir Putin made directly to Trump. (Reuters)
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.