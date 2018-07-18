News LIVE: MIG 21 crashes in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra, pilot missing

Live now
Jul 18, 2018 01:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
JUST IN: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary charge sheet in the Agusta Westland bribery case in Patiala House court, against former Air Force chief SP Tyagi & his two cousins, lawyer Gautam Khaitan among others. The charge sheet filed by ED in the case will be taken up for consideration on 20th July.
Elon Musk apologises for his comments against British diver part of Thailand cave rescue
Tesla CEO Elon Musk apologised for calling a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue case a 'pedo guy' for turning down Musk's offer of a submarine for the mission. He said he had "spoken in anger" after Vern Unsworth ridiculed a mini-submarine he had commissioned for the rescue effort as a "PR stunt".
Mr Unsworth told reporters on Monday he was considering legal action. "His actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologise," Mr Musk said. (BBC)
Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal is likely to hold top-level meeting to accelerate real estate sector growth on July 19. Taxation issues, construction and possession delays, refinancing of stalled projects will be deliberated upon in the meeting, sources told ANI.
As the Monsoon Session is set to begin, PM Modi says, "We hope that Monsoon Session of Parliament functions smoothly. Whatever issues any party has, it can raise on the floor of the house. The Government is ready for discussion on all issues."
The Monsoon session starts today. Over the next 18 sessions, the government will take up 68 pending bills, of which 25 are listed for passage and three for withdrawal during the session. At least 18 new bills are listed for introduction, consideration and passage.
BREAKING: The government is considering to raise retirement age of judges from 65 to 67 in Supreme Court, 62 to 64 for high courts, sources told News18. The Centre has cited a shortage of higher judiciary.
Have they created a Taliban in Hinduism?: Shashi Tharoor
After workers of Yuva Morcha ransacked Shashi Tharoor's office in Trivandrum shouting slogans asking him to 'go back to Pakistan', he said, "They are asking me to go to Pakistan. Who has given them the right to decide that I am not a Hindu like them and I don't have the right to stay in the country? Have they started a Taliban in Hinduism?"
UPDATE: Four National Disaster Response Force teams are present at the site of the building collapse in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village.
Railways to bring milk from Gujarat amid protests by dairy farmers
The railways has chipped in to transport milk from Gujarat to Mumbai as the protests by dairy farmers spilled over on the second day and threatened to affect the milk supply to major cities in Maharashtra.
Trump claims he 'misspoke' about Russian meddling in US election during summit with Putin
In a major U-turn, US President Donald Trump said he accepts US intelligence agencies' conclusion that Russia interfered in the 2016 election and misspoke when he seemed to say otherwise in a press conference with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.
Building under construction collapses in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village
A six-storey under construction building collapsed in Greater Noida's Shah Beri village, where three bodies have been recovered. Search and rescue operations are underway.
Reportedly, many are still trapped under the debris. Three people, the builder and his two associates, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Thyssenkrupp faces 'aggressive restructuring' after bosses quit
Turmoil has erupted at German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp after a mega deal merging its steelmaking arm with India's Tata, with its bosses quitting amid an acrimonious battle with shareholders on whether to break up the venerable institution.
The leadership chaos sparked fears of further job losses as some key investors push for redical surgery on the two-century-old conglomerate that makes everything from elevators and submarines to car components, turnkey industrial installations and steel. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.