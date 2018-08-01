App
Aug 01, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Matua Mahasangha followers stage 'rail roko andolan' against NRC

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 01, 10:45 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Assam NRC issue update:  'Illegal Migrants' are not Bangladeshis, says a Bangladesh minister on NRC issue. Speaking to CNN-News18, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul-Haque Inu said, “This is an internal issue for Assam and India, Bangladesh has nothing to do with it.”

  • Aug 01, 07:45 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 07:44 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | US President Donald Trump says Iran may speak with US 'pretty soon', reports AFP.

  • Aug 01, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Aug 01, 07:43 AM (IST)

    Trump to propose 25% tariff on Chinese imports worth $200 billion

    The Trump administration plans to propose slapping a 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10 percent, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.

  • Aug 01, 07:42 AM (IST)

    Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
     

    Apple Inc sales led by the pricey iPhone X pushed quarterly results far beyond Wall Street targets on Tuesday, with subscriptions from App Store, Apple Music and iCloud services bolstering business.

  • Aug 01, 07:42 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

