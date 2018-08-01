News Live: Matua Mahasangha followers stage 'rail roko andolan' against NRC

Live now
Aug 01, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Trump to propose 25% tariff on Chinese imports worth $200 billion
Assam NRC issue update: 'Illegal Migrants' are not Bangladeshis, says a Bangladesh minister on NRC issue. Speaking to CNN-News18, Bangladesh Information Minister Hasanul-Haque Inu said, “This is an internal issue for Assam and India, Bangladesh has nothing to do with it.”
JUST IN | US President Donald Trump says Iran may speak with US 'pretty soon', reports AFP.
Trump to propose 25% tariff on Chinese imports worth $200 billion
The Trump administration plans to propose slapping a 25-percent tariff on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods after initially setting them at 10 percent, a source familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.
Apple's pricey iPhone X, subscriptions deliver earnings beat
Apple Inc sales led by the pricey iPhone X pushed quarterly results far beyond Wall Street targets on Tuesday, with subscriptions from App Store, Apple Music and iCloud services bolstering business.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.