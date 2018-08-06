News Live: Major explosion on bridge kills 20 in Bologna, Italy, says AP

Live now
India and Antigua sign a pact to extradite Mehul Choksi
India and Antigua sign a pact to extradite Mehul Choksi, according to a TIMES NOW report. The Ministry of External Affairs has sought the extradition of Choksi under the force of the pact. Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are accused of allegedly defrauding the Punjab National Bank of around Rs 13,000 crore.
Indra Nooyi to step down as PepsiCo CEO on October 3:
Indra Nooyi will step down as the CEO PepsiCo on October 3. The company's President Ramon Laguarta will take her place. Nooyi will continue to remain as Chairman till early 2019.
Siliguri: The Joint Forum of 26 tea trade unions has called a three-day strike in Terai and Dooars region demanding implementation of minimum wages.
Bihar shelter home rapes case update: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi dismisses reports of a cover-up by govt saying 'pictures with accused don't prove anything', reports CNN News18.
Delhi: The Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, chaired by Sonia Gandhi, will be held tomorrow at 9.30 am.
JUST IN | The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra agrees to take up the issue of elevation of Justice K M Joseph with the government, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | The Congress will support a discussion on OBC constitutional status bill in the Rajya Sabha, reports CNN News18.
Delhi: The BJP President Amit Shah to meet Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra MPs today at 7 pm over the issue of Maratha Reservation issue.
Chhattisgarh: Fourteen naxals have been killed in an encounter with security forces near Sukma's Konta and Golapalli police station limits, reports ANI, adding that 16 weapons recovered.
Money laundering case involving Misa Bharti, her husband Shaliesh Kumar and others: The Delhi's Patiala House Court directs the Enforcement Directorate to provide the deficient documents to the respondents. Next date of hearing is August 28.
JUST IN | The NCLAT has extended the date to bid for Bhushan Power & Steel to August 13 from August 6. The decision was taken after Tata Steel moved the tribunal asking for more time.
Article 35A debate: The CJI says the Article 35A has been in vogue for more than 60 years. "An argument about strike by lawyers can't now be a ground to speed up the case," he says. Jammu and Kashmir seeks matter to be adjourned to December, reports CNN News18.
NEWS FLASH: The Supreme Court adjourns the hearing of petitions challenging the validity of Article 35A, reports ANI. The article empowers the Jammu and Kashmir's legislature to define 'permanent residents' of the state and provide special rights to them. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on August 27.
Article 35A debate: A two-judge bench can't hear the matter, only a three-judge bench can consider this case. Article 35 A didn't come in the constitution a day ago, we can't hear it in one day. This will have to be argued, reports CNN News18 quoting the Chief Justice of India.
Kerala: Jayaraman, a priest of Chirakkal Bhagavathi temple, Thrissur has been arrested after he had informed the police control room that President Ramnath Kovind would be killed.
Indonesia quake kills 82, hundreds injured: official
A powerful quake on the Indonesian holiday island of Lombok has killed 82 and left hundreds wounded, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said early today, with thousands of buildings damaged.
Saudi expels Canadian envoy, recalls its envoy over 'interference'
Saudi Arabia announced early today it was expelling the Canadian ambassador and had recalled its envoy while freezing business ties with Ottawa, over what it called "interference" in its internal affairs.
JUST IN | The US will "enforce the sanctions" against Iran, reports AFP quoting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.