News LIVE: Maharashtra govt announces Rs 2.50 cut on petrol prices; over and above centre's excise duty cut

Oct 04, 2018 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani says the government has also decided to reduce Rs 2.50 on both petrol and diesel. Thus, petrol and diesel would be Rs 5 cheaper in the state.
Several macroeconomic data is indicating stable measures. The first quarterly results have shown 8.2 percent growth. Inflation is still moderate less than 4 percent: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.
Assam Police hands over the seven Rohingyas to Myanmar authorities after deportation formalities were completed, reports ANI. These seven Rohingyas had been in an Indian jail since 2012 for illegally entering the country.
The Centre to bear a loss Rs 21,000 crores: FM Jaitley.
FM Jaitley says that the government is seeing how the currency impact can be contained.
RECAP | Excise duty to be reduced by Rs.1.50 and oil marketing companies (OMCs) will absorb 1 rupee. So, a total of Rs.2.50 will be reduced on both diesel and petrol.
JUST IN | Kerala FM Thomas Issac says the state would not cut fuel prices, reports CNN News18.
"I am writing to all state governments requesting them to cut rates by Rs 2.50," says FM Jaitley, adding that it would be easier for states to cut rates.
FM Jaitley also asks the states to absorb Rs 2.50 loss on petrol and diesel from their value added tax (VAT).
FM Jaitley says that the oil companies would absorb Rs 1 cut from petrol and diesel prices.
JUST IN | The government cuts excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 1.50.
If the government has enough revenue, we will be able to cut the excise duty, says FM Jaitley.
Domestic indicators are stable, macro-economic parameters are normal, says FM Jaitley.
On the IL&FS issue, FM Jaitley says that the government has taken steps to prevent a contagion from spreading.
Interest rates in the US have risen to 3.2, highest in seven years: FM Jaitley.
The government has already cut down the borrowings by Rs 70,000 crore, says FM Jaitley.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says that the Brent oil has crossed $86 per barrel and the interest rates in the US have increased, which have a significant impact across the globe.
JUST IN | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to hold a press conference on fuel price hike at 3 pm, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | Oil minister and finance secretary are in a meeting as of now over the rising fuel prices, reports CNN New18.
Concerned over the spike in fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look at options to mitigate its impact on the economy, reports PTI quoting sources aware of the discussion said. The two ministers met last evening amid concerns of high fuel prices adding to farmers' distress, particularly in the upcoming Rabi crops season, sources said.
BREAKING NEWS | ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar quits with immediate effect. The ICICI Bank board appoints Sandeep Bakhshi as MD, CEO for 5 years with effect from October 3. Separately, MD Mallya, Independent Director, resigned from the Board due to health reasons.
JUST IN | Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) may probe the role of statutory auditors in IL&FS case, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources. SFIO believes that mismanagement of funds was ignored by auditors in their report. The value of IL&FS' intangible assets is reported at Rs 20,000 crore. The investigative body found that IL&FS was paying dividends to shareholders from borrowings.
JUST IN | PM Narendra Modi to hold a high-level meeting over rising fuel prices, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court squashes a petition challenging deportation of seven Rohingyas, reports India Today. The Centre told Supreme Court that Myanmar has accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and has agreed to take them back, reports ANI.
Essar Steel Case: The Supreme Court allows ArcelorMittal, Numetal to pay any outstanding dues in two weeks, reports CNBC TV18. The Chamber of Commerce (CoC) will consider both proposals within eight weeks after curing the defects, the report said.
JUST IN | Pakistan cancels Indian High Commissioner's event at Lahore without giving any reason, reports India Today.