News LIVE: Madras HC says disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs valid; TN govt stays afloat

Oct 25, 2018 10:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu Speaker's decision to disqualify 18 AIADMK MLAs. This a big relief for the EPS-OPS government in Tamil Nadu.
BREAKING | The disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs is valid, says Madras High Court.
ED attaches Nirav Modi's Hong Kong assets worth Rs 255 crore
BREAKING | The Enforcement Directorate has attached Nirav Modi's Hong Kong assets worth Rs 255 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
CBI row update: Two 'suspicious' men have been arrested from outside home of CBI chief Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, reports NDTV.
Letting people come in illegally unfair to those waiting legally for years: Trump
US President Donald Trump on October 24 appeared to have expressed sympathy with those in agonizing long wait for the Green Card, as he said letting people come inside the country illegally would be unfair for those who have gone through the legal process, reports PTI.
JUST IN | Income Tax officials are conducting searches at VV Minerals and it's owner Vaikundarajan, reports ANI. Searches are underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu. More details are awaited.
JUST IN | Cathay Pacific Airlines hit by data leak affecting 9.4 million passengers, reports AFP.
JUST IN | The Congress party will hold protests across the country on October 26 over the ongoing CBI row, the party said.
China, Russia listening to Trump phone calls: Report
US spy agencies have determined that China and Russia are 'eavesdropping' on President Donald Trump's phone calls, according to a New York Times report.
Oil prices fall one percent amid global stock market slump
Oil prices fell by around one percent on October 25, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with US stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains, reports Reuters.
Trump condemns sending of 'suspicious packages', says major probe underway
US President Donald Trump has termed as 'abhorrent' the sending of 'suspicious packages' to his predecessor Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinto, and the CNN, asserting that threats of political violence have no place in America, reports PTI.
Exxon Mobil sued in US over climate disclosures
New York state sued Exxon Mobil on October 24, alleging it defrauded investors by misrepresenting the costs that climate change legislation poses to the company, reports Reuters.
Trump asks media to 'stop hostility' after bomb sent to CNN
Donald Trump on October 24 called on the media to stop their 'endless hostility' and 'false attacks' in comments addressing a number of pipe bombs sent earlier in the day to Barack Obama, top Democrats, and CNN.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.