News LIVE: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits Rafale Factory in France

Oct 12, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visits the Rafale Factory in France
Ministry of Women & Child Development to set up a committee to examine #MeToo cases
Madras HC orders CBI probe against Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami
India to continue Iranian oil imports but amount may differ, says Subhash Chandra Garg
Global internet shutdown likely over next 48 hours
Suresh Prabhu orders high-level probe into Air India mishap
US will review Pakistan's bailout application to IMF from all angle
US announces measures to prevent nuclear technology exports to China
Top US envoy to hold talks with India, European nations regarding oil import from Iran
Oil prices hold ground, but set for 4 percent weekly fall
Talks between EU, US don't point to trade war - Germany's Scholz
JUST IN | MTNL gets shareholders' nod to raise authorised share capital to Rs 10k cr
State-run telecom firm MTNL Friday said its shareholders have approved proposals to raise authorised share capital by over 12 times to Rs 10,000 crore and borrowing limit by around 38 percent to Rs 25,000 crore.
The resolution to raise the borrowing powers of the board from Rs 18,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore was passed as a special resolution.
"A total of 99.9203 percent shareholders voted in favour of the resolution," it said. The decisions were taken at the company's AGM Thursday. - PTI
Hindustan Unilever second-quarter profit jumps nearly 20 pct, beats estimates
Consumer major Hindustan Unilever Ltd reported a 19.5 percent rise in its September-quarter profit, beating analysts' estimates, as sales at its home-care segment jumped.
Profit rose to 15.25 billion rupees ($207.08 million) in the three months ended September 30, compared with 12.76 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said in a statement. - Reuters
JUST IN | Catalonia's separatist front shatters
Catalonia's separatist parties that brought the region to the brink of breaking away from Spain a year ago, shattered their united front this week in a struggle over strategy toward independence.
The separatists on Tuesday lost the majority they have enjoyed in the Catalan parliament since September 2015 due to a rift over how to respond to a court suspension of six jailed or exiled lawmakers accused of rebellion. - PTI
VP says there's a lot to be done for healthcare
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the country was currently in a "transformational phase" with the expansion of basic services such as healthcare.
"Our country is in a transformational phase. We are focusing more and more on expanding basic services including the healthcare to all our citizens, We are seeking to actively
forge public-private partnerships to accelerate progress," he said. - PTI
JUST IN | HC orders CBI probe into graft charges against TN CM Palaniswami
The Madras High Court Friday ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption in award of road contracts by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
Justice A D Jagadish Chandira gave the direction on a petition by the DMK, after perusing the report filed by Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.
The court said it was not satisfied with the report and the action taken by THE DVAC on THE complaint lodged by DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi.
The judge then directed the vigilance agency to hand over all relevant documents to the CBI within a week. - PTI
JUST IN | Bandhan Bank gets an exemption from SEBI with respect to lock-in of one year on promoter shares, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | Four retired judges to hold public hearings on #MeToo cases, says Maneka Gandhi.
JUST IN | The Madras High Court has ordered CBI probe against Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami, reports ANI. DMK has filed a plea to register an FIR alleging corruption in awarding of contracts by State highways department, a portfolio held by Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.
India to continue Iranian oil imports but amount may differ, says Subhash Chandra Garg
JUST IN | Economic Affairs Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg in an interview with CNBC TV18, says that the Petroleum Minister said we would continue to have Iranian oil to some extent though the imports from Iran may not be of the same amount as earlier. He says that details with respect to payment and quantum or oil import will be decided later. He also said that capital goods and those that affect growth will not see inport tariffs.
Global internet shutdown likely over next 48 hours
JUST IN | Internet users could face difficulties in accessing web pages or making any transactions online over the next 48 hours, reports CNN News18. The Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will carry out maintenance work, over the next 48 hours, to change the cryptographic key that helps protect the internet’s address book or the Domain Name System (DNS).
JUST IN | Aviation Secretary says revival package for Air India to come this month, reports CNBC TV18. Cut on excise duty one of the steps to provide relief to airlines, more steps are in the pipeline, the report said. The secretary adds that he will write to states to reduce vat on jet fuel to provide further relief.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court refuses to stay CM Mamata Banerjee government's decision to give grants to Durga puja committees. It has however agreed to examine the decision and issued notices to the state government, others, reports CNN News18.
Suresh Prabhu orders high-level probe into Air India mishap
JUST IN | Civil Aviation Minister orders a high-level probe into the Air India mishap, reports CNN News18. Third-party auditor would be hired for the safety review of the airlines. “Growth can’t be at expense of safety”, says Suresh Prabhu.
JUST IN | Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur to meet soon, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court dismisses Kamal Nath's and Sachin Pilot's petitions on voter list seeking a direction to the Election Commission with respect to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan State assembly, reports ANI.
US will review Pakistan's bailout application to IMF from all angle
The United States has said it will review Pakistan's bailout request to the IMF from all angles, including the country's debt position, as it appeared to have held the huge Chinese debt responsible for it, reports PTI. "We understand that Pakistan has formally requested assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In all cases, we examine that closely from all angles of it, including Pakistan's debt position, in evaluating any type of loan programme," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.
JUST IN | Income Tax department raids Andhra Pradesh TDP lawmaker CM Ramesh's houses, other locations, reports ANI. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects. Raid is also going on at his partners in Rithwik Projects.
Opinion | Why a rebound in Indian markets is some time away
Murphy's law has struck emerging markets in 2018: all that could go wrong is going wrong.
US announces measures to prevent nuclear technology exports to China
As part of its pressure campaign against Beijing, the Trump administration has announced measures to prevent export of nuclear technology to China, alleging that it has been trying to illicitly acquire sensitive American technologies, reports PTI.
Top US envoy to hold talks with India, European nations regarding oil import from Iran
A top US envoy on Iran is headed to India this week for talks ahead of the November 4 deadline set by the President Donald Trump administration for countries to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero, reports PTI. In addition to India, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will be travelling to Europe to further discuss US foreign policy toward Iran.
Oil prices hold ground, but set for 4 percent weekly fall
Oil prices steadied on October 12 after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, reports Reuters.
Talks between EU, US don't point to trade war - Germany's Scholz
Trade talks between the United States and the European Union have been "sensible" and don't point to a trade war, reports Reuters quotingGermany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.