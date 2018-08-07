News Live: Justice KM Joseph, 2 others take oath as Supreme Court judge 

Live now
Aug 07, 2018
Kathua rape and murder case: A habeas corpus petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing against the alleged torture meted out to social activist Talib Hussain, by the police. The CJI is likely to hear the matter tomorrow, reports ANI.
NEWS FLASH | An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Two terrorists are killed. One Army officer and three soldiers lost their lives. Operations are underway. More details are awaited.
JUST IN | Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran and KM Joseph take oath as a Supreme Court judges, reports CNN News18. They take oath in terms of seniority accorded by the government.
JUST IN | The US reimposes tough, unilateral sanctions against Iran, reports AFP.
Court's AT&T-Time Warner ruling 'clearly erroneous': US govt
The US Justice Department attacked a court ruling that allowed June's $85 billion mega-merger between AT&T and Time Warner to go forward, saying a federal judge had relied on faulty economics, reports PTI.
Iran slams 'psychological warfare'as US to reimpose sanctions
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that Washington's call for new nuclear negotiations at the same time as it reimposes crippling sanctions "doesn't make sense" and is an attempt at "psychological warfare", reports PTI.
Facebook asks big banks to share customer details
Facebook has asked major US banks to share customer data to allow it to develop new services on the social network's Messenger texting platform, a banking source told AFP.
Brazil closes border to Venezuelans after mass crossings: official
Brazil closed its northern border today to Venezuelans to slow mass migration, reports PTI quoting a local highway police. The measure follows a federal judge's decision yesterday that puts a stop to the entry of more Venezuelans until a greater number of immigrants from the economically beset South American nation are transferred elsewhere in Brazil.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.