Aug 07, 2018 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Justice KM Joseph, 2 others take oath as Supreme Court judge 

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 07, 12:22 PM (IST)

    Kathua rape and murder case: A habeas corpus petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking an urgent hearing against the alleged torture meted out to social activist Talib Hussain, by the police. The CJI is likely to hear the matter tomorrow, reports ANI.

  • Aug 07, 12:02 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | An infiltration bid has been foiled in Gurez Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. Two terrorists are killed. One Army officer and three soldiers lost their lives. Operations are underway. More details are awaited.

  • Aug 07, 11:42 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 11:02 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Justices Indira BanerjeeVineet Saran and KM Joseph take oath as a Supreme Court judges, reports CNN News18. They take oath in terms of seniority accorded by the government. 

  • Aug 07, 10:05 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The US reimposes tough, unilateral sanctions against Iran, reports AFP.

  • Aug 07, 09:21 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 07:31 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 07:31 AM (IST)


    Court's AT&T-Time Warner ruling 'clearly erroneous': US govt

    The US Justice Department attacked a court ruling that allowed June's $85 billion mega-merger between AT&T and Time Warner to go forward, saying a federal judge had relied on faulty economics, reports PTI.
     

  • Aug 07, 07:29 AM (IST)
  • Aug 07, 07:29 AM (IST)


    Iran slams 'psychological warfare'as US to reimpose sanctions

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that Washington's call for new nuclear negotiations at the same time as it reimposes crippling sanctions "doesn't make sense" and is an attempt at "psychological warfare", reports PTI.
     

  • Aug 07, 07:27 AM (IST)

    Facebook asks big banks to share customer details 

    Facebook has asked major US banks to share customer data to allow it to develop new services on the social network's Messenger texting platform, a banking source told AFP.
     

  • Aug 07, 07:26 AM (IST)

    Brazil closes border to Venezuelans after mass crossings: official

    Brazil closed its northern border today to Venezuelans to slow mass migration, reports PTI quoting a local highway police. The measure follows a federal judge's decision yesterday that puts a stop to the entry of more Venezuelans until a greater number of immigrants from the economically beset South American nation are transferred elsewhere in Brazil.
     

  • Aug 07, 07:21 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

