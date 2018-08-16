News Live: Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in flood-hit Kerala

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 09:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
GMR, PE Investors settle for Rs 4,800 cr in debt, cash and equity
SC asks NRC Coordinator to submit report on percentage of citizens not included in NRC
Court frames additional bribery charges against Naveen Jindal in Jharkhand coal block case
Vajpayee's condition worsens, put on life-support system: AIIMS
White House says Turkish sanctions 'regrettable'
Jio, BSNL, Airtel announce free services for customers in Kerala
Telecom operators have announced free calls and data, extension in bill payment due dates and other relief measures for subscribers in flood-hit state of Kerala, according to a PTI report.
Reliance Jio has announced free services for seven days while BSNL is offering unlimited free calls within its network and data services along with 100 SMS per day for a week to customers.
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has offered Rs 30 talk-time credit and free 1GB data for pre-paid customers for seven days.
TCS overtakes RIL to become most valued Indian company
Tata Consultancy Services today pipped Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to regain the crown of India's most valued company in terms of market capitalisation, reports PTI.
At the end of trade on BSE today, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of TCS stood at Rs 7,69,065.04 crore, Rs 8,420.31 crore more than RIL's Rs 7,60,644.73 crore.
TN refuses Kerala's plea to reduce Mullaperiyar dam's water level
Tamil Nadu government has turned down plea by flood-hit Kerala for reducing the water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam to 139 feet over safety concerns in view of heavy inflows.
Says, the century-old reservoir was 'safe' enough to store water up to 142 feet, as per PTI reports.
Pak's newly-elected National Assembly will meet tomorrow to elect PM
Pakistan's newly-elected National Assembly will meet tomorrow to elect the prime minister, as cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan's victory has become almost certain after a rift emerged in the grand opposition alliance over the candidature of PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif, reports PTI.
"He was a very simple man in spite of being such a senior leader. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him."
Mulayam Singh Yadav: It is a big loss for the country, he was a very simple man in spite of being such a senior leader.There was not even a shred of arrogance in him. Current leaders need to learn a lot from him.
Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs: I am one of those millions of Indians who drew inspiration from Atalji’s life and contribution. I cannot fully imagine my own life without following the footprints that Atalji set. May his soul rest in peace.
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at the age of 93.
The death toll due to floods in Kerala has risen to 115 as thousands remain stranded. The central and state authorities have escalated the rescue operations pitching in teams from all three wings of defence forces, coast guards and central police forces apart from disaster management teams.
GMR, PE Investors settle for Rs 4,800 cr in debt, cash and equity
GMR and PE Investors settle for Rs 4,800 crore In debt, cash and equity, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources.
JUST IN | Banks approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to prevent JP Associates from being sent to NCLT, reports CNBC TV18. The ICICI Bank seeks nod for out-of-court settlement plan.
JUST IN | Maruti Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs 6,100 (ex-showroom price, Delhi) with effect from August 16.
SC asks NRC Coordinator to submit report on percentage of citizens not included in NRC
The Supreme Court asks the NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela to submit a detailed report in a sealed cover, with respect to the district wise percentage of the population not included in the draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.
Court frames additional bribery charges against Naveen Jindal in Jharkhand coal block case
Delhi's Patiala House Court has framed additional charges of abetment of bribery against Naveen Jindal and others in alleged irregularities in the allocation of Jharkhand coal block matter, reports ANI.