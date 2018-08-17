News Live: Jet Airways board to meet on August 27 for quarterly results

Live now
Aug 17, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Jet Airways says board to meet on August 27 for quarterly results
Trump says in 'no rush' to get NAFTA deal
Public queues up outside Vajpayee's residence to pay homage
Oil prices fall amid fears over global economic growth
Jet Airways says board to meet on August 27 for quarterly results
Jet Airways (India) Ltd's board will meet on August 27 to approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30, reports Reuters. The airlines had delayed its quarterly results earlier this month.
Fuel Price Hike | Petrol price unchanged at Rs 84.63/litre, while diesel price increased by 8 paise to Rs 73.10/litre in Mumbai.
Trump says in 'no rush' to get NAFTA deal
President Donald Trump has said he was in "no rush" to complete a deal to rewrite the trade pact with Mexico and Canada, reports PTI. As Mexican officials were gathered in Washington for talks with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Trump said at a cabinet meeting, "if you can't make the right deal, don't make it."
Public queues up outside Vajpayee's residence to pay homage
Hundreds of people queued up here outside the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee this morning to pay their last respects to the departed leader, reports PTI. Heavy security arrangements, including a deployment of police, traffic and paramilitary personnel, were in place around the 6-A Krishna Menon Marg bungalow in the Lutyens Delhi.
Oil prices fall amid fears over global economic growth
Oil prices fell on Friday, with US crude heading for a seventh weekly decline amid increasing concerns about slowing global economic growth that could hit demand for petroleum products, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.