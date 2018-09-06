News LIVE: Interpol issues red corner notice against Mihir Bhansali in connection with PNB fraud

Live now
Sep 06, 2018 05:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | Interpol issues red corner notice (RCN) against Mihir Bhansali, the CEO of Firestar International, in connection with the Nirav Modi Punjab National Bank fraud.
Global data, payment companies seek RBI's extension of data storage deadline
Global data and payment companies have made representations to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking extension of deadline to move all their India-relevant data into the country. The banking regulator's six-month deadline for payment companies to comply with its data localisation rule ends in October but it has not yet issued a clarification on the matter. For now, the RBI is taking stock of the progress on a fortnight basis.
India-US 2+2 dialogue: India and United States have signed the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA). This will help India obtain advanced defence technology.
BREAKING | Telangana cabinet proposes dissolution of the state assembly, according to media reports.
JUST IN | Bhima Koregaon case: Supreme Court extended the house arrest of five arrested activists till September 12, reports ANI.
Rupee hits fresh record low of 72/$
Rupee hits a fresh record low of 72.05 per dollar. Indian currency has breached the 72 per dollar mark for the first time.
Bharat Bandh | People across India including Bhopal, Patna, Darbhanga are seen protesting against the amendments in SC/ST Act. Protesters in Darbhanga and Munger's Masudan have stopped trains.
Bhopal: High alert issued in 35 districts across the state in view of Bharat Bandh against amendments in SC/ST Act, reports ANI. 34 companies of security forces and 5000 security personnel deployed. Section 144 imposed in several districts.
Oil prices fall on emerging market woes, looming tariff deadline
Oil prices fell on Thursday as emerging market woes weighed on sentiment, while a deadline neared for a potential new round of US tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods, reports Reuters.
PCI chief pitches for 'social security' for journalists
Flagging the issue of job uncertainties in the media sector, Press Council of India (PCI) chairman Justice C K Prasad Wednesday pitched for providing "social security" to journalists, saying they cannot work properly without it. (PTI)
Will discuss anything with India during 2+2 dialogue: James Mattis
US Defense Secretary James Mattis Wednesday said he is ready to discuss "anything" during the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue, reports PTI. He anticipates that the issue of the purchase of S-400 Russian missile system would be brought up by the Indian delegation.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on breaking news across the globe. Stay tuned to get live updates.