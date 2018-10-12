App
Oct 12, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: India to continue import Iranian oil but amount may differ, says Subhash Chandra Garg

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 12, 01:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Economic Affairs Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg in an interview with CNBC TV18, says that the Petroleum Minister said we would continue to have Iranian oil to some extent though the imports from Iran may not be of the same amount as earlier. He says that details with respect to payment and quantum or oil import will be decided later. He also said that capital goods and those that affect growth will not see inport tariffs. 

  • Oct 12, 01:11 PM (IST)

    Global internet shutdown likely over next 48 hours

    JUST IN | Internet users could face difficulties in accessing web pages or making any transactions online over the next 48 hours, reports CNN News18. The Internet Corporation of Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) will carry out maintenance work, over the next 48 hours, to change the cryptographic key that helps protect the internet’s address book or the Domain Name System (DNS).

  • Oct 12, 12:56 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Aviation Secretary says revival package for Air India to come this month, reports CNBC TV18. Cut on excise duty one of the steps to provide relief to airlines, more steps are in the pipeline, the report said. The secretary adds that he will write to states to reduce vat on jet fuel to provide further relief. 

  • Oct 12, 12:54 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court refuses to stay CM Mamata Banerjee government's decision to give grants to Durga puja committees. It has however agreed to examine the decision and issued notices to the state government, others, reports CNN News18. 

  • Oct 12, 12:35 PM (IST)

  • Oct 12, 11:45 AM (IST)

    Suresh Prabhu orders high-level probe into Air India mishap

    JUST IN | Civil Aviation Minister orders a high-level probe into the Air India mishap, reports CNN News18. Third-party auditor would be hired for the safety review of the airlines. “Growth can’t be at expense of safety”, says Suresh Prabhu. 

  • Oct 12, 11:35 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Rana Kapoor and Madhu Kapur to meet soon, reports CNBC TV18 quoting sources. 

  • Oct 12, 10:51 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Supreme Court dismisses Kamal Nath's and Sachin Pilot's petitions on voter list seeking a direction to the Election Commission with respect to the upcoming Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan State assembly, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 12, 10:49 AM (IST)

    US will review Pakistan's bailout application to IMF from all angle

    The United States has said it will review Pakistan's bailout request to the IMF from all angles, including the country's debt position, as it appeared to have held the huge Chinese debt responsible for it, reports PTI. "We understand that Pakistan has formally requested assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In all cases, we examine that closely from all angles of it, including Pakistan's debt position, in evaluating any type of loan programme," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at a news conference.

  • Oct 12, 09:30 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Income Tax department raids Andhra Pradesh TDP lawmaker CM Ramesh's houses, other locations, reports ANI. CM Ramesh is the promoter of Rithwik Projects. Raid is also going on at his partners in Rithwik Projects. 
     

  • Oct 12, 08:41 AM (IST)
  • Oct 12, 08:30 AM (IST)

    Opinion | Why a rebound in Indian markets is some time away

    Murphy's law has struck emerging markets in 2018: all that could go wrong is going wrong.
  • Oct 12, 07:39 AM (IST)
  • Oct 12, 07:39 AM (IST)

    US announces measures to prevent nuclear technology exports to China

    As part of its pressure campaign against Beijing, the Trump administration has announced measures to prevent export of nuclear technology to China, alleging that it has been trying to illicitly acquire sensitive American technologies, reports PTI.

  • Oct 12, 07:36 AM (IST)

    Top US envoy to hold talks with India, European nations regarding oil import from Iran

    A top US envoy on Iran is headed to India this week for talks ahead of the November 4 deadline set by the President Donald Trump administration for countries to bring down their import of Iranian oil to zero, reports PTI. In addition to India, Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will be travelling to Europe to further discuss US foreign policy toward Iran.
     

  • Oct 12, 07:35 AM (IST)

    Oil prices hold ground, but set for 4 percent weekly fall
    Oil prices steadied on October 12 after a market rout driven by sharp falls in equity markets and indications that supply concerns have been overblown, reports Reuters.

  • Oct 12, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Talks between EU, US don't point to trade war - Germany's Scholz

    Trade talks between the United States and the European Union have been "sensible" and don't point to a trade war, reports Reuters quotingGermany's Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.

  • Oct 12, 07:28 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

