News Live: India extends $200 million credit to Rwanda after PM Modi's visit

Jul 24, 2018 07:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Trump exploring revoking security clearance of six Obama-era officials critical of him
In an unprecedented move, US President Donald Trump is exploring the possibility of revoking the security clearance of nearly half a dozen former top national security officials who have been highly critical of his policies.
Google parent Alphabet sees record highs despite EU fine
Google parent Alphabet shares have lifted on a stronger-than-expected earnings report for the past quarter, as the tech giant's results eased concerns over huge fines imposed by the European Union for antitrust actions.
Max 1 day, 5000 protestors: Delhi Police likely recommendations for Jantar Mantar protest
The Delhi Police is likely to recommend capping the duration of protest at the Jantar Mantar at maximum one day and limit the number of protestors at 5,000 after the Supreme Court revoked the ban on holding rallies and dharnas at the iconic site.
India extends $200 million lines of credit to Rwanda after PM Modi holds talks with Prez Kagame
India extended $200 million lines of credit to Rwanda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with President Paul Kagame and discussed measures to boost the bilateral strategic ties by strengthening cooperation in trade and agriculture sectors.
