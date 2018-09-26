App
Sep 26, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Income Tax department conducts raids at RJD MLA Abu Dojana's office in Patna

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Sep 26, 03:15 PM (IST)

    Telecom Minister says he expects the new Telecom Policy to attract $100 bn investment. 

  • Sep 26, 03:10 PM (IST)

    Union Minister of Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Prasad Shankar says that Aadhaar is a way of empowering people. 

  • Sep 26, 03:08 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says that the verdict is a great step forward for using technology for development. 

  • Sep 26, 03:08 PM (IST)

    "Congress cuts a very sorry figure here, they introduced the idea but they did not know what to do with it," says FM Arun Jaitley. 

  • Sep 26, 03:07 PM (IST)

    Everyone who has been criticizing Aadhaar should understand that they cannot defy technology. Mainstream should accept changes, one can understand the fringe being against, says FM Jaitley. 

  • Sep 26, 03:07 PM (IST)

    The National Digital Communications Policy-2018 aims at providing 1 Gbps connectivity to all gram panchayats by 2020 and 10 Gbps by 2022. 

  • Sep 26, 03:04 PM (IST)

    The Supreme Court has also upheld the fact that Aadhaar is a money bill, says FM Jaitley. 

  • Sep 26, 03:03 PM (IST)

    "You can't defy technology. You can't ignore it," says FM Jaitley.

  • Sep 26, 03:02 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley says that the Supreme Court has held Aadhaar to be constitutionally valid. 

    FM Jaitley says that by ensuring that there are no duplicate or fake identities or beneficiaries benefiting from schemes, the government saves nearly Rs 90,000 crore every year. 

  • Sep 26, 02:59 PM (IST)

    In response to the Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar, FM Jaitley says that the acceptance of the concept of Aadhaar is a welcomed decision. 

  • Sep 26, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Sinha adds that the new policy will help telecom companies attract new investments. 

  • Sep 26, 02:57 PM (IST)

    Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha says that the new telecom policy aims at providing broadband connectivity to all. 

  • Sep 26, 02:52 PM (IST)

    The Union Cabinet approves increasing of government ownership in Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) and change in the existing structure with transitional plan, says FM Jaitley. 

  • Sep 26, 02:50 PM (IST)

    The Union Cabinet has approved a comprehensive policy to deal with excess sugar production in the country, says FM Jaitley. 

  • Sep 26, 02:50 PM (IST)

    The Union Cabinet has approved financial assistance worth Rs 825 Crore for relining of Sirhind Feeder Canal(Punjab) and Rajasthan Feeder Canal, says FM Jaitley. 

  • Sep 26, 02:48 PM (IST)

    Referring to the changes in technology, FM Jaitley said that the Cabinet has approved new telecom policy. 

  • Sep 26, 02:48 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley says Cabinet approves transferring 2 ITDC hotels to states, also approves Rs 1000-3000/tn transport sop for sugar export. 

  • Sep 26, 02:47 PM (IST)

    The Union Cabinet has approved the transfer (disinvestment) of incomplete projects of Hotel Gulmarg Ashok and Hotel Patliputra Ashok, Patna to the State governments of Jammu and Kashmir and Bihar, respectively, says FM Jaitley

  • Sep 26, 02:46 PM (IST)

    The Union Cabinet has approved construction of a new Domestic Terminal at Patna Airport, says FM Arun Jaitley. 

  • Sep 26, 02:43 PM (IST)

    FM Jaitley announces a joint venture for a railway line between the Railways and Chhattisgarh government in the 41:59 ratio. 

