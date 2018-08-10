App
Aug 10, 2018 07:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Imran Khan to take oath as the PM of Pakistan on August 18

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Aug 10, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Imran Khan to take oath as the Prime Minister of Pakistan on August 18

  • Aug 10, 08:37 PM (IST)

    United States has suspended funding for Pakistan’s participation in International Military Education and Training program

  • Aug 10, 07:09 PM (IST)

    Kerala: 10 teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in flood affected areas of Kozhikode, Alappuzha, Palakkad, Ernakulum, Idukki and Wayanad.

  • Aug 10, 06:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 06:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | All tourists stranded at a Munnar resort due to landslide, have been rescued

  • Aug 10, 05:37 PM (IST)

    June IIP Data:

    Mining growth at 6.6% vs 5.7% (MoM)
    Manufacturing: 6.9% vs 2.8% (MoM)
    Electricity: 8.5% vs 4.2% (MoM)
    Primary goods: 9.3% vs 5.7% (MoM)
    Capital goods: 9.6% vs 7.6% (MoM)
    Intermediate goods: 2.4% vs 0.9% (MoM)
    Consumer durables: 13.1% Vs 4.3% (MoM)

  • Aug 10, 05:32 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | June IIP has come in at 7 percent vs 3.9% (month-on-month) — at the highest level in the last four months.

  • Aug 10, 05:25 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | HDFC Bank Deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar has resigned. Sukhthankar's resignation will be effective after three months.

    Sukthankar has been with HDFC Bank since its inception in 1994. He was promoted from the position of the Executive Director to the Deputy MD in March 2017.

    His resignation will be effective 90 days from the close of business hours today.

  • Aug 10, 05:14 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 05:14 PM (IST)

    PM doesn't utter a word when girls are raped in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. It's a question which arises not only in yours but also in the hearts of all women in India. Why are women being raped in BJP ruled states? What happened to women in the last four years never happened in even 3000 years: Rahul Gandhi

  • Aug 10, 05:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 05:12 PM (IST)

    BJP's remote control is in the hands of the RSS. In fact, Chhattisgarh is being run from Nagpur: Rahul Gandhi.

  • Aug 10, 05:11 PM (IST)

    If a Chief Minister does not work for the youth, women, adivasis of Chhattisgarh, then that CM does not deserve to survive a single day. Congress party, unlike BJP, does not belong to capitalists, it belongs to everyone: Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Aug 10, 05:09 PM (IST)

    In BJP-ruled states, women are not safe. Atrocities against women have risen alarmingly: Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

  • Aug 10, 05:08 PM (IST)

    When asked about jobs, PM Modi says make pakodas. Things are so bad, that even Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asked: "Where are the jobs?": Congress President Rahul Gandhi. 

  • Aug 10, 05:08 PM (IST)

    PM Modi made a woman in Chhattisgarh lie about doubling her income. This is BJP's model. Lie and encourage others to lie: Rahul Gandhi in Raipur. 

  • Aug 10, 04:52 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The CBI opposes Indrani Mukerjea's bail application, reports CNN News18. Mukerjea is the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. She had applied for bail on health grounds.

  • Aug 10, 04:48 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 04:35 PM (IST)

    1 dead, 156 students suffer from food poisoning in govt school in Govandi

    One student is dead and 156 other students suffer from food poisoning in a BMC school in Govandi in Mumbai, reports CNN News18. More details are awaited.

  • Aug 10, 04:30 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 03:58 PM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | The Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria and Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh to hold a courtesy meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan at 4:30 pm today, reports ANI quoting sources. 

  • Aug 10, 03:53 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Jet Airways, in a statement, says that S Vishwanathan did not quit the Audit Committee, as incorrectly reported in a section of the press. His term of office came to an end at the AGM held on August 9. He hence retired as a Director and consequently as Chairman of the Audit Committee, after serving his full term of office.

  • Aug 10, 03:35 PM (IST)

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted till August 12 in Kerala

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted till August 12 across Idukki, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 10, 03:15 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 03:05 PM (IST)

    Triple Talaq Bill will not be taken in Rajya Sabha today

    The Triple Talaq Bill is not coming up in the Rajya Sabha today, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 10, 02:50 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Triple Talaq Bill to be tabled in the Parliament, reports CNN News18. Sonia Gandhi asks to send the Bill to select panel.

  • Aug 10, 02:33 PM (IST)

    Kerala: All 5 shutters of Cheruthoni Dam have been opened. People in the Cheruthoni town have been evacuated. The bridge in the town, connecting north and south Idukki district, has been flooded due to incessant heavy rainfall in the region.

  • Aug 10, 02:00 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | Around 60 people are stranded in a resort in Munnar after the roads to the resort got blocked due to a landslide. 

  • Aug 10, 01:35 PM (IST)
  • Aug 10, 01:04 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Delhi High Court grants additional time to former Union Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK leader Kanimozhi and others to file their reply in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeal against their acquittal in 2G spectrum allocation scam case. The next date of hearing is October 9.

