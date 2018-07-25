App
Jul 25, 2018 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: IMF warns excess trade surpluses to aggravate tensions

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Jul 25, 10:15 AM (IST)

    Maruti Suzuki to recall 1279 vehicles 

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited says it will proactively and voluntarily undertake a recall for 1,279 vehicles including new Swift and new Dzire models to inspect for a possible fault in the Airbag Controller Unit.

  • Jul 25, 10:01 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 09:28 AM (IST)

    Pakistan Elections 2018: Voting begins for Pakistan general elections 2018, reports ANI.

  • Jul 25, 09:27 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 07:54 AM (IST)

    Maratha Kranti Morcha: All you need to know about the protests in Maharashtra

    The Maratha community's agitation for reservation in the state in government jobs and educational institutions, got violent on July 24, as protesters torched police vehicles and ambulances in Aurangabad.
  • Jul 25, 07:54 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra on boil over quota stir; Mumbai bandh today 

    Large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest yesterday by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community in Maharashtra, where a constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators. 

  • Jul 25, 07:49 AM (IST)


    Harley-Davidson: No US sales hit from job offshoring dustup

    Harley-Davidson executives said they had seen no US sales hit so far over the decision to relocate some American manufacturing overseas as the company navigates trade conflicts. 
     

  • Jul 25, 07:48 AM (IST)


    Trump plans $121 billion emergency aid to farmers hit by retaliatory tariffs

    President Donald Trump is planning to provide a whopping $121 billion emergency financial aid to farmers who have been hit by retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products imposed by trading partners like China, India and the European Union, according to media reports.
     

  • Jul 25, 07:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 25, 07:44 AM (IST)

    IMF warns excess trade surpluses to aggravate tensions 

    As trade frictions mount among the world's major economies, the International Monetary Fund warned that large trade surpluses in Germany and China together with the large US deficit could exacerbate that conflict.
     

  • Jul 25, 07:40 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

