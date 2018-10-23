News LIVE: IL&FS reports default in interest payments due on October 22, says report

Live now
Oct 23, 2018 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Fraud alert: Bandra PF office impostor's phone number now switched off
The phone number of one 'Deepak Sharma', which was allegedly listed by him as that of the Bandra office of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), is now switched off.
JUST IN | Devender Kumar, CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police, has approached the Delhi High Court against his arrest. The hearing will take place at 2 pm. The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Devender Kumar on October 22 in connection with bribery allegations involving its Special Director Rakesh Asthana.
Domestic demand remains challenging, says Asian Paints' CEO KBS Anand
The domestic demand remains challenging, KBS Anand, MD and CEO, Asian Paints tells CNBC-TV18. The shares of the company are down over 3 percent. He adds that the company has initiated price hikes of 2.5 percent in October.
JUST IN | IL&FS says that the company is unable to service its debt obligations for interest payments due on October 22, reports CNBC TV18.
JUST IN | Official was informed that two Pakistani armed intruders have been killed by Indian security forces during the ensuing firefight and the government of Pakistan has taken custody of dead bodies of its nationals, Ministry of External Affairs told ANI.
No complete ban on firecrackers, says Supreme Court
BREAKING | No complete ban on firecrackers, says Supreme Court. The apex court allows the manufacture and sale of green crackers. The verdict is applicable on all occasions and not just Diwali, reports CNN News18. The court says sale of crackers will only be through licensed operators. It also directs citizens to fire crackers between 8pm and 10pm during Diwali. For Christmas and New Year, it’ll be allowed between 11.45pm and 12.45am. The court has also banned crackers that produce a lot of noise.
Devendra Kumar to move Delhi High Court against arrest: report
JUST IN | Arrested DSP Devendra Kumar, who was arrested on October 22 in connection with bribery allegations involving Asthana, is likely to move the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of arrest, reports CNN News18.
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on countrywide firecracker ban today
The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce verdict on October 23 on a plea seeking a ban on manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.
JUST IN | Indian Army and Pakistan Army to hold Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) level talks today, reports ANI. Indian Army may raise issues of infiltration bids, actions of Border Action Team (BAT), and use of Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir territory for propagating terrorist activities.
US will increase nuclear arsenal if others do not 'come to their senses': Trump
President Donald Trump has warned that the United States will increase its nuclear arsenal until other nations 'come to their senses', days after he said the US would pull out of a Cold war era arms control treaty with Russia, reports PTI. Trump has confirmed that he would withdraw the US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia that limited the number of missiles in the two nations, accusing Moscow of violating the deal.
Amazon, Qualcomm to put Alexa assistant in more headphones
Microchip firm Qualcomm is joining Amazon to spread the use of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in wireless headphones, the companies said on October 22.
Petrol, diesel price drop for 6th straight day
JUST IN | Petrol, diesel prices dropped for the sixth straight day on October 23 bringing relief to customers who have been reeling under high fuel prices, reports ANI. In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 86.81 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 88.46.
Netflix adds to growing debt pile with $2 billion bond issue
Netflix announced on October 22 that it will tap debt markets for a second time this year, aiming to raise another $2 billion as the streaming video pioneer invests heavily in the production of original shows and content acquisition to fend off intensifying competition, reports Reuters.
Oil steady as Saudi Arabia pledges to play 'responsible role' in market
Oil prices were steady on October 23 as Saudi Arabia pledged to play a 'responsible role' in energy markets, but sentiment remained nervous in the run-up to US sanctions against Iran's crude exports that start next month, reports Reuters.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.