News Live: 'I am a lawful citizen of Antigua', says Mehul Choksi

Jul 27, 2018 10:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | 'I am a lawful citizen of Antigua', says PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi, in a statement, reports CNN News18.
Himachal Pradesh: The National Highway 305 has been blocked near Luhri in Kullu district due to mudflows and flooding following heavy rainfall in the region.
Starbucks reports cooling quarterly growth and pares outlook
Starbucks Corp forecasts slower growth for the current fiscal year on Thursday as boutique coffee chains and fast-food retailers won business in the United States and other established markets and the bloom came off once-booming China.
Amazon earnings skyrocket on cloud computing, advertising
Amazon.com Inc forecasts strong fall sales and posted a profit that was double Wall Street targets on Thursday thanks to the retailer's younger, higher-earning businesses, including cloud computing and advertising.
BP to buy US shale assets from BHP for $10.5 billion
BP Plc has agreed to buy the US shale oil and gas assets from global miner BHP Billiton for $10.5 billion, reports Reuters. The move will give the British oil major a much bigger footprint in oil-rich onshore basins.
