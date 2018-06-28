News LIVE: Hizbul, JeM recruited, used children in Kashmir during clashes with security forces, says UN

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 10:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
India votes against draft decision on chemical weapons use at OPCW meet
Hizbul, JeM recruited, used children in Kashmir during clashes with security forces: UNSG report
Pakistan-based banned terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen recruited and used children in Jammu and Kashmir during clashes with security forces last year, according to a UN report on Thursday.
The annual report of the UN Secretary General on Children and Armed Conflict, covering the January-December 2017 period, said globally, over 10,000 children were killed or maimed in conflict last year while more than 8,000 were recruited or used as combatants. (PTI)
Sushma Swaraj, Mike Pompeo agree to reschedule 2+2 dialogue soon
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her American counterpart Mike Pompeo have agreed to reschedule the postponed '2+2 dialogue' at a mutually convenient time and location as soon as possible, a State Department spokesperson said on Thursday. (PTI)
India votes against draft decision on chemical weapons use at OPCW meet
India has voted against the draft decision on addressing the threat from chemical weapons use at a special conference of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) here, citing "incomplete consultations".
Speaking at the conference, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the OPCW, Venu Rajamony, said the country is against the use of chemical weapons under any circumstances and believes those who indulge in such "abhorrent acts" must be held accountable.
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.