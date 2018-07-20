News LIVE: Hindus acted like Taliban that day, says advocate Rajiv Dhawan to SC in Ayodhya case

Live now
Jul 20, 2018
highlights
Malaysia to release report on missing flight MH370 on July 30
Brexit, trade war pose risk to eurozone, IMF warns
After Helsinki, Trump plans to host Putin in Washington
JUST IN: Around 70 Prisoners of Byculla Jail are admitted to Mumbai's JJ Hospital after they complained of vomitting and abdominal pain. They will be kept under observation for at least 48 hours. The reason behind their illness is yet to be ascertained, Dr Wiqar Sheikh told ANI.
Malaysia will release on July 30 a long-awaited report into the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the transport minister said on Friday.
In May, Malaysia called off a privately-funded underwater search for the aircraft, which became one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries when it vanished with 239 aboard en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur on March 8, 2014.
The investigation team would brief families of those aboard on the report at the transport ministry on July 30, said the minister, Anthony Loke.
Brexit, trade war pose risk to eurozone, IMF warns
The International Monetary Fund on Friday warned of a number of potential risks to economic growth in the euro area, such as the trade war with the United States, as well as a "lack of progress" in Brexit negotiations.
"The euro area economy is still in a good place," the Washington-based IMF wrote in an annual report on the bloc. "Growth remains strong, broad-based, and job-friendly, even if there are signs that it has peaked. At the same time, risks are rising, including escalating trade tensions and policy complacency among euro area countries," the IMF warned. (PTI)
After Helsinki, Trump plans to host Putin in Washington
US President Donald Trump, under fire over his Helsinki summit with Vladimir Putin, doubled down on Friday by saying he looks forward to meeting the Russian leader again -- with talks already underway for a visit to Washington in the fall.
Trump has come in for bipartisan criticism for what many saw as his unsettling embrace of the Russian strongman this week -- and his disavowal of his own intelligence agencies and their assessment that Moscow meddled in the 2016 election. (PTI)
Good morning, readers! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.