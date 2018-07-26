News Live: Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR; water-logging reported in parts of city

Live now
Jul 26, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Greater Noida: A three-storey building collapses in Mubarakpur. The three occupants of the building have been rescued safely. No casualties/injuries have been reported. A basement was being constructed adjacent to the building.
Uttarakhand: Meteorological department has issued heavy rain warning for the next 36 hours for the entire state including Char Dham Yatra route.
Burari suicide case: Delhi Police Crime Branch writes to CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory demanding a psychological postmortem to be conducted.
North Korea is still making a nuclear material, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers, six weeks after President Donald Trump said the nuclear threat from Pyongyang was over.
China has withdrawn its approval for Facebook Inc's plan to open a new venture in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Brent crude led oil prices higher, extending gains into a third day after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane and as data showed US inventories fell to a 3.5 year low.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.