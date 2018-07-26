App
Jul 26, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR; water-logging reported in parts of city

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

highlights

  • Jul 26, 09:57 AM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 09:48 AM (IST)

    Greater Noida: A three-storey building collapses in Mubarakpur. The three occupants of the building have been rescued safely. No casualties/injuries have been reported. A basement was being constructed adjacent to the building.

  • Jul 26, 09:47 AM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 09:46 AM (IST)

    Uttarakhand: Meteorological department has issued heavy rain warning for the next 36 hours for the entire state including Char Dham Yatra route.

  • Jul 26, 09:26 AM (IST)

  • Jul 26, 09:07 AM (IST)

    Burari suicide case: Delhi Police Crime Branch writes to CBI's Central Forensic Science Laboratory demanding a psychological postmortem to be conducted.

  • Jul 26, 07:48 AM (IST)

    North Korea still making nuclear material: Pompeo
    North Korea is still making a nuclear material, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told lawmakers, six weeks after President Donald Trump said the nuclear threat from Pyongyang was over.

  • Jul 26, 07:46 AM (IST)
  • Jul 26, 07:45 AM (IST)

    China pulls approval for Facebook's planned venture: Report

    China has withdrawn its approval for Facebook Inc's plan to open a new venture in the eastern province of Zhejiang, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

  • Jul 26, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Oil rises after Saudi Arabia suspends shipments through Red Sea lane following attack
    Brent crude led oil prices higher, extending gains into a third day after Saudi Arabia suspended crude shipments through a strategic Red Sea shipping lane and as data showed US inventories fell to a 3.5 year low.

  • Jul 26, 07:41 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

