News Live: HDFC Bank Board to decide Sukthankar's replacement in 10-15 days, says Aditya Puri

Aug 13, 2018 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
HDFC Bank Board to decide Paresh Sukthankar's replacement in 10-15 days: MD Aditya Puri
JUST IN | The HDFC Bank Board will decide a replacement of its deputy MD Paresh Sukthankar, who resiigned last week, in the next 10-15 days, MD Aditya Puri tells CNBC TV18. Puri adds that the bank is not dependable on an individual including him.
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at 89
JUST IN | Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee passes away at 89 years, reports CNN News18. Chatterjee was put on ventilator support on Sunday after his condition deteriorated following a heart attack, an official of a private hospital said. The eighty-nine-year-old Chatterjee, who was suffering from a kidney-related ailment, was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition on August 7.
JUST IN | Rupee hits a record low against the US dollar at 69.47.
BBMP sends notices to 3,681 establishments to ensure 60% visual representation in Kannada
BBMP has sent notices to 3,681 establishments, asking them to ensure that their display boards have 60 percent of its visual representation in Kannada, or else they could lose their trade licenses, reports CNN News18.
Himachal Pradesh: All schools in Mandi district, both government and private schools, to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall in the region.
Somnath Chatterjee on ventilator support, but stable: Hospital
Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee was put on ventilator support after he suffered a heart attack, but was "stable", an official of a private hospital said. "He is undergoing dialysis. In such cases, it happens at times that the heart stops giving support. Chatterjee suffered a mild heart attack this morning, but was revived. He is in the ICCU. He is stable and responding to treatment but still on ventilation," the official told PTI tonight.
774 dead in monsoon rains, floods in 7 states
As many as 774 people have died in incidents related to floods and rains in seven states during the monsoon season so far, the Home Ministry said. According to the Home Ministry's National Emergency Response Centre (NERC), 187 people have lost their lives in Kerala, 171 in Uttar Pradesh, 170 people in West Bengal and 139 in Maharashtra due to the floods and rains.
PVR to acquire 71.69% stake in SPI Cinemas for Rs 633 cr
Multiplex chain PVR Ltd said it is acquiring 71.69 percent stake in South India-based SPI Cinemas for about Rs 633 crore in an all cash deal. It said that the company's board has also approved the issuance of 1.6 million shares of PVR for the residual stake.
Hundreds turn up to support and counter pro-Khalistan rally in UK
Hundreds of people turned up at Trafalgar Square here today in support of a pro-Khalistan rally as well as to counter the event with an Independence Day celebration, reports ANI. The "We Stand With India" and "Love My India" events were organised by Indian diaspora groups as a reaction to the pro-Khalistan "London Declaration for a Referendum 2020".
JUST IN | Fifteen people have got injured in a stampede at Garibnath Temple in Muzaffarpur, this morning, reports ANI. The situation is now under control.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day