News Live: Govt to infuse Rs 2,100 cr in Air India

Live now
Sep 04, 2018 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Govt to infuse Rs 2,100 cr cash, equity worth Rs 860 cr in Air India
Tata Motors recalls Tata Tigor diesel units
Afghan Taliban announce death of Haqqani network leader: SITE
NSEL scam: SEBI grants Motilal Oswal 3 weeks to reply to SCN
I&B Ministry urges private TV channels to refrain from using 'Dalit'
Fuel prices at all-time high in Mumbai
Govt to infuse Rs 2,100 cr cash, equity worth Rs 860 cr in Air India
JUST IN | The government is planning to infuse Rs 2,100 crore cash and equity worth Rs 860 crore in Air India, reports CNBC TV18, quoting Aviation Secretary.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court refuses to cancel bail of former Bhushan Steel MD, Neeraj Singhal, reports Cogencis. The apex court transfers the Neeraj Singhal's bail plea to itself.
Tata Motors recalls Tata Tigor diesel units
Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has undertaken a voluntary recall campaign for its diesel model, the Tata Tigor, manufactured between March 6, 2017, and December 1, 2017. The company has asked certain owners to contact their nearest dealerships to rectify potential emission issues, free of cost. “The vehicles are safe to drive and there is no concern related to safety,” the company said. “We also request all the concerned Tigor Diesel (MT) owners to take their vehicles, to the nearest dealership, with prior appointment, to carry out the repair,” it said.
JUST IN | Tata Motors recalls 'Tigor' cars made between March 6 - December 1, 2017.
Afghan Taliban announce death of Haqqani network leader: SITE
The Afghan Taliban have announced the death of Jalaluddin Haqqani, the head of one of the most potent militant factions operating in Afghanistan, the SITE monitoring group said Tuesday.
NSEL scam: SEBI grants Motilal Oswal 3 weeks to reply to SCN
In the high-profile NSEL scam, the SEBI Monday granted three more weeks to Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker to submit its reply on a show cause notice issued by the markets regulator in April 2017, reports PTI. Besides, Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker Pvt Ltd has also been directed by the SEBI to appear for a hearing on September 27 at the regulator's head office in Mumbai.
I&B Ministry urges private TV channels to refrain from using 'Dalit'
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has issued an advisory to all private satellite TV channels, urging them to refrain from using the nomenclature 'Dalit' for people belonging to Scheduled Castes in compliance with a Bombay High Court directive. (PTI)
Fuel prices at all-time high in Mumbai
Fuel prices are at an all-time high with Petrol now at Rs 86.72/litre and diesel selling for Rs 75.74/litre in Mumbai.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on the breaking news across the globe. Stay tuned for live updates.