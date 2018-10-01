App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Oct 01, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Govt may move NCLT in Mumbai for management change in IL&FS, say sources

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 01, 10:54 AM (IST)

    Government likely to move National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai for change of management of IL&FS, government sources tell CNBC-TV18. 

  • Oct 01, 10:52 AM (IST)

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also present

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also present
  • Oct 01, 10:46 AM (IST)

    India Sept factory growth picks up pace on strong demand and exports

    Indian factory activity expanded more quickly in September on strong domestic and export order growth, a business survey showed, a welcome sign of strength as policy makers worry about a sharp drop in the rupee and fallout from global trade frictions.

    Taken together with evidence of higher inflation pressures from a weak currency and rising oil prices, the survey results may bolster already-firming expectations for an interest rate hike this week from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

  • Oct 01, 10:44 AM (IST)

    Chetak CH442 crashes during a training sortie at Rajali in Tamil Nadu. While carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo crash landed. Damage to main and tail rotors. The crew is safe. More details awaited, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 01, 10:37 AM (IST)

    President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

    President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
  • Oct 01, 10:34 AM (IST)

    Delhi locals hold protest in Taimoor Nagar after a 38-year-old man was shot dead by unknown miscreants in the area last evening.

    Delhi locals hold protest in Taimoor Nagar after a 38-year-old man was shot dead by unknown miscreants in the area last evening.
  • Oct 01, 10:29 AM (IST)

    Aircel Maxis case

    CBI seeks adjournment from Delhi's Patiala House Court as government has not yet given sanction to prosecute serving and retired government officials charge-sheeted in the case.

    Court asks CBI why charge sheet was filed in the first place when there was no sanction, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 01, 10:27 AM (IST)

    Nirav Modi case

    5 overseas bank accounts belonging to Nirav Modi having balance of total Rs 278 crore also attached by enforcement directorate (ED).

    Diamond studded jewellery worth Rs 22.69 crore has brought back to India from Hong Kong.

    A flat in South Mumbai worth Rs 19.5 crore also attached, reports ANI.
     

  • Oct 01, 10:25 AM (IST)

    Parakram Parv a 'festival' to showcase valour of soldiers: Defence minister

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Parakram Parv was not a matter of being ashamed of but a "festival" that showcases India's determination and the valour of its soldiers.

    Parakram Parv was celebrated Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strike.  

    On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.
     

  • Oct 01, 10:14 AM (IST)

    Maharashtra plastic ban: MPCB to act against manufacturers from today

    The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) yesterday instructed its officials to initiate action against plastic manufacturers violating a ban imposed on the product in the state.

    The direction comes as the deadline for creating a buy-back mechanism for collection of plastic used by retailers as well as in multi-layered and tetra packaging ends Sunday.

  • Oct 01, 10:11 AM (IST)

    RBI to boost liquidity conditions via bond purchases in October

    The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has decided to buy a total of 360 billion rupees worth government bonds under its open market operations (OMOs) this month, in a bid to ease liquidity conditions in the market.

    The central bank said the auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October. It said the OMO amount stated is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.

  • Oct 01, 10:09 AM (IST)

    Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800   Mass graves were being readied today for hundreds of victims of an Indonesian quake-tsunami  as authorities battled to stave off disease and reach desperate people still trapped under shattered buildings.   With the death toll already at over 830 and expected to rise further on the devastated island of Sulawesi, there were growing questions about why an early tsunami-warning system had not been working for years.

  • Oct 01, 08:26 AM (IST)

    Air India to deploy 'Jumbo' jet on Mumbai, Kolkata routes in Oct-Nov

    National carrier Air India is set to fly its 423-seater, double-decker Boeing 747 aircraft to two key domestic destinations, Mumbai and Kolkata, starting October 16 to meet the demand during the festive season.

    With 12 seats in first class, 26 in business and 385 in economy class, the 'Jumbo' plane will operate one flight per day each to Kolkata and Mumbai from New Delhi between October 16 and October 21, Air India said in a statement. (PTI

  • Oct 01, 08:16 AM (IST)

    Canada, US reach NAFTA deal: Canadian media

    Canadian and US negotiators reached a deal on Monday on reforming the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Canadian media reported.
    CTV cited a high-level American source as saying the two sides had reached an agreement and that a joint statement was expected. (PTI)

  • Oct 01, 08:15 AM (IST)

    Good morning! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.