News LIVE: Govt may move NCLT in Mumbai for management change in IL&FS, say sources

India Sept factory growth picks up pace on strong demand and exports

Indian factory activity expanded more quickly in September on strong domestic and export order growth, a business survey showed, a welcome sign of strength as policy makers worry about a sharp drop in the rupee and fallout from global trade frictions.

Taken together with evidence of higher inflation pressures from a weak currency and rising oil prices, the survey results may bolster already-firming expectations for an interest rate hike this week from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).