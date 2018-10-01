News LIVE: Govt may move NCLT in Mumbai for management change in IL&FS, say sources

Live now
Oct 01, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Government likely to move National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai for change of management of IL&FS, government sources tell CNBC-TV18.
Aircel Maxis case
CBI seeks adjournment from Delhi's Patiala House Court as government has not yet given sanction to prosecute serving and retired government officials charge-sheeted in the case.
Court asks CBI why charge sheet was filed in the first place when there was no sanction, reports ANI.
Nirav Modi case
5 overseas bank accounts belonging to Nirav Modi having balance of total Rs 278 crore also attached by enforcement directorate (ED).
Diamond studded jewellery worth Rs 22.69 crore has brought back to India from Hong Kong.
A flat in South Mumbai worth Rs 19.5 crore also attached, reports ANI.
Maharashtra plastic ban: MPCB to act against manufacturers from today
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) yesterday instructed its officials to initiate action against plastic manufacturers violating a ban imposed on the product in the state.
The direction comes as the deadline for creating a buy-back mechanism for collection of plastic used by retailers as well as in multi-layered and tetra packaging ends Sunday.
Air India to deploy 'Jumbo' jet on Mumbai, Kolkata routes in Oct-Nov
National carrier Air India is set to fly its 423-seater, double-decker Boeing 747 aircraft to two key domestic destinations, Mumbai and Kolkata, starting October 16 to meet the demand during the festive season.
With 12 seats in first class, 26 in business and 385 in economy class, the 'Jumbo' plane will operate one flight per day each to Kolkata and Mumbai from New Delhi between October 16 and October 21, Air India said in a statement. (PTI)
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and his wife pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also present
India Sept factory growth picks up pace on strong demand and exports
Indian factory activity expanded more quickly in September on strong domestic and export order growth, a business survey showed, a welcome sign of strength as policy makers worry about a sharp drop in the rupee and fallout from global trade frictions.
Taken together with evidence of higher inflation pressures from a weak currency and rising oil prices, the survey results may bolster already-firming expectations for an interest rate hike this week from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Chetak CH442 crashes during a training sortie at Rajali in Tamil Nadu. While carrying out dry winching dual sortie, the helo crash landed. Damage to main and tail rotors. The crew is safe. More details awaited, reports ANI.
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Delhi locals hold protest in Taimoor Nagar after a 38-year-old man was shot dead by unknown miscreants in the area last evening.
Parakram Parv a 'festival' to showcase valour of soldiers: Defence minister
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Parakram Parv was not a matter of being ashamed of but a "festival" that showcases India's determination and the valour of its soldiers.
Parakram Parv was celebrated Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the surgical strike.
On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.
RBI to boost liquidity conditions via bond purchases in October
The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it has decided to buy a total of 360 billion rupees worth government bonds under its open market operations (OMOs) this month, in a bid to ease liquidity conditions in the market.
The central bank said the auctions would be conducted during the second, third and fourth week of October. It said the OMO amount stated is indicative and RBI retains the flexibility to change it, depending on the evolving liquidity and market conditions.
Mass burials to begin as Indonesia toll tops 800 Mass graves were being readied today for hundreds of victims of an Indonesian quake-tsunami as authorities battled to stave off disease and reach desperate people still trapped under shattered buildings. With the death toll already at over 830 and expected to rise further on the devastated island of Sulawesi, there were growing questions about why an early tsunami-warning system had not been working for years.
Canada, US reach NAFTA deal: Canadian media
Canadian and US negotiators reached a deal on Monday on reforming the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Canadian media reported.
CTV cited a high-level American source as saying the two sides had reached an agreement and that a joint statement was expected. (PTI)
Good morning! This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.