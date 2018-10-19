News LIVE: Germany orders recall of 73,000 Opel diesels

Live now
Oct 19, 2018 06:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Germany's KBA transport authority said Friday it had ordered carmaker Opel to recall 73,000 diesel vehicles worldwide that were configured to fool regulatory emissions tests.
ED files money laundering cases into Air India deals inked during UPA tenure
In fresh trouble for embattled state-run carrier Air India, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered multiple criminal cases to probe allegations of irregularities and money laundering in at least four deals signed during the UPA rule including the controversial merger of Air India and Indian Airlines, reports PTI.
SLIDESHOW | Despite a cut in global growth forecasts, this is why crude oil continues to pinch pockets
The prices of crude oil continue to increase as it is influenced by several covert and overt factors that economies across the world leverage to their advantage.
BJP might not give tickets to 70-80 MLAs for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls
The ruling BJP is thinking of not giving tickets to 70-80 MLAs, including some ministers, for the forthcoming Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh order to tide over anti-incumbency, a party leader told PTI. Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for November 28 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.
JUST IN | Axis Bank raises the lending rate by 5-10 basis points, reports CNBC TV18.
Exclusive: As polio threat looms, Indonesia's Bio Farma denies contamination of oral vaccine
Indonesian vaccine maker Bio Farma has denied any contamination of oral polio bulk vaccine supplied to Indian company Biomed with phased out polio type 2 virus strain.
NEWS FLASH | Vibhav Kapoor resigns as a member of IL&FS Board of Directors, reports CNBC TV18.
Onions prices on rise in Delhi wholesale markets
Wholesale onion prices in the national capital have shot up to Rs 23 per kg in the last ten days on tight supplies from producing states, reports PTI quoting a traders body.
JUST IN | Three terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter in Baramulla's Boniyar in Jammu and Kashmir. Four AK-47 Rifles and four 4 haversacks have been seized. Operation is underway, reports ANI.
JUST IN | The government imposes anti-dumping duty on certain steel products from China, reports PTI.
Trump threatens to send military, shut border as migrants head for Mexico
President Donald Trump threatened to deploy the military and close the southern US border if Mexico does not halt a caravan of Central America migrants heading north, raising the risk of huge disruptions to trade, reports Reuters.
RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio norms
BREAKING | RBI eases liquidity coverage ratio norms, reports CNBC TV18. The RBI says the single borrower exposure limit for non-infra NBFCs has been increased to 15 percent from 10 percent.
US economic policy toward China to get tougher, say economists
US trade policy towards China over the next few years will become more confrontational, according to a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who remain convinced US growth has peaked and will slow substantially next year.
US asks for WTO panel over metals tariff retaliation
The United States is requesting that a World Trade Organization dispute resolution panel gets involved in a clash over international retaliation over US tariffs on steel and aluminium, reports PTI quoting a US official familiar with the matter.
Cyclone Titli: Total 57 people have died and 57,131 houses damaged due to the cyclone and subsequent floods and landslides in Odisha till now, reports ANI quoting a Special Relief Commissioner (SRC).
JUST IN | In the wake of Dusshera celebrations, security has been beefed up across the country, with special traffic arrangements and restrictions imposed in Delhi, reports ANI.
Oil prices edge up, but set for weekly loss on stock build, trade row
Oil prices nudged higher on October 19 but were set for a second weekly drop amid higher US crude inventories, an ongoing Sino-US trade war and concerns over the death of a prominent Saudi journalist, reports Reuters.
50,000 Indians took US citizenship in 2017: Report
Over 50,000 Indians were granted the American citizenship in 2017, four thousand more than the previous year, reports PTI quoting the latest official report.
Telcos to delete Aadhaar data if customer gives alternative KYC docs: COAI
Mobile service customers who want to get their Aadhaar details removed from the records of telecom operators would need to provide alternative verification documents, reports PTI quoting industry body COAI said on October 18.
Trump says missing Saudi journalist Khashoggi likely dead, warns of 'very severe' consequences
US President Donald Trump has said it looks like Saudi Arabia's missing dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead and warned of 'very severe' consequences if the kingdom is responsible, reports PTI.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.