News Live: Flood situation in Kerala turns grim as rains claim 26 lives

Live now
Aug 10, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Rains claim 26 lives in Kerala; scores of dams opened
Oil dips as US-China trade dispute expected to stall economic growth
'Time has come' to create US Space Force, sixth military branch: Mike Pence
JUST IN | Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea has filed bail plea in a Special CBI Court in Mumbai, reports ANI.
JUST IN | TVS Motor Company chairman moves the Madras High Court with an anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest in an idol theft case.
Rains claim 26 lives in Kerala; scores of dams opened
Heavy rains pounding Kerala triggered a series of landslides in the hilly Idukki district and northern parts, killing 26 people since last night with chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today describing the situation as 'very grim'.
Oil dips as US-China trade dispute expected to stall economic growth
Oil prices fell on Friday, pulled down by concerns that the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China would stall economic growth and fuel demand, reports Reuters.
Russia, China object to US proposal to blacklist Russian bank at UN: Report
Russia and China objected to a US proposal to add a Russian bank, Moscow-based North Korean banker and two other entities to a UN Security Council blacklist, reports Reuters quoting diplomats.
'Time has come' to create US Space Force, sixth military branch: Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence unveiled details of plans to create a US Space Force that would become the sixth branch of America's military, saying the "time has come" to prepare for "the next battlefield," reports PTI.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.