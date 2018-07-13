News Live: Flight with Nawaz Sharif and daughter Maryam onboard leaves Abu Dhabi for Lahore

Live now
Jul 13, 2018
NEWS FLASH | The 2+2 dialogue with US is to happen in the first week of September, reports ANI quoting Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The agenda will be to develop and strengthen strategic defence cooperation and to follow-on with what had transpired during the meeting with Secretary Defence Mattis.
Supreme Court to continue hearing the Ayodhya Babri Masjid land dispute matter on July 20.
JUST IN | People can carry their own food items in multiplexes effective August 1, reports CNN News18 quoting a Maharashtra minister. The government will take action against multiplexes if they do not allow people to carry their own food, the minister said while speaking in the state Legislative Council.
JUST IN | No guidelines for digital serials yet. If needed, the government may frame certain guidelines, reports CNN News18 quoting top government sources.
LeT claims responsibility for attack on CRPF party in Achabal area of Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.
JUST IN | TDP decides to move a no-confidence motion in the next Parliament session, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, reports CNN News18. TDP MPs will meet non-BJP and non-Congress parties to garner support.
Pakistan: At least four people were killed in an explosion near convoy of Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (F)’s Akram Khan Durrani in Bannu. Durrani has escaped the attack unhurt: Geo News.
Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif move from UAE's Abu Dhabi International Airport. They are being brought to Lahore, Pakistan in Etihad EY 243 Abu Dhabi to Lahore flight.
NEWS FLASH | Delhi court orders framing of additional charge for abetment of bribery against industrialist Naveen Jindal in coal scam case.
JUST IN | Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti warns BJP of serious consequences if they attempt to break PDP, reports CNN News18. Attempts to break us will give birth to people like Sayeed Salahudeen, says Mufti.
Maharashtra: Due to repairing work of a water pipeline, the south-bound arm of Mumbai's Parel flyover has been closed for traffic.
Pakistan to file a second counter-memorial on July 17 in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the conviction of Kulbhushan Jadhav: Pakistan Media
Jeff Bezos plans to charge at least $200,000 for space rides: Report
Jeff Bezos' rocket company plans to charge passengers about $200,000 (151,280 pounds) to $300,000 for its first trips into space next year, two people familiar with its plans told Reuters.
PM Modi to address 50 rallies across India
With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50 rallies across the country by February next year, covering more than 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, reported PTI. BJP chief Amit Shah and senior leaders Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari will address 50 rallies each.
RSS demands inquiry against Missionaries of Charity
The RSS said a thorough probe should be carried out against the Missionaries of Charity (MoC) after a sister of a shelter home run by it in Ranchi was arrested for allegedly selling a child.
Indian retaliatory measure on steel not 'appropriate', says USTR
A top official from the US Trade Representative has said the recent retaliatory measure by India against America's decision to impose import tariff on steel and aluminum was not "appropriate". Deputy USTR Jeffrey Gerrish yesterday told a Washington audience that the last year's reduction in US-India trade deficit was not satisfactorily enough.
SpiceJet to enter into major business partnerships with US companies: CMD Ajay Singh
Low-cost airline SpiceJet is considering entering into major business partnerships with two American companies, including a US airline, reported PTI quoting its chairman and managing director Ajay Singh has said.
Hima Das scripts history, becomes first woman to win gold in World Jr Athletics Championship
Sprinter Hima Das tonight scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman athlete to win a gold at the world level as she clinched the top spot in the women's 400m final race in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships. The 18-year-old Das, a pre-tournament favourite, clocked 51.46s to win the gold.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.