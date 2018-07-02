News Live: Family responsible for their own death, shows forensic report on Burari death case

Live now
Jul 02, 2018 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Harley-Davidson will take 'big hit' for moving some production overseas: Trump
Govt may bring single tax return form under GST by December, says Hasmukh Adhia
Relatives dismiss 'religious angle', suspect foul play in Burari death case
'Petro products under GST if revenue collections at 1 lakh cr'
US has plan to dismantle North Korea nuclear program in year: John Bolton
Volkswagen Group announces 1 billion Euro investment in India
Volkswagen Group announces to invest over 1 billion Euros in India as the firm aims to reboot its business in the country, reported The Economic Times. The Group has set a target of garnering 5 percent combined market share in India by 2025.
Burari death case update: Family responsible for their own death, reports CNN News18 quoting a forensic report on Burari death case. The forensic team found that the finger prints taken from the crime scene matched only with family members. The team did not find any finger prints of outsiders.
Here are the top headlines as of now with Moneycontrol's Anchal Pathak.
JUST IN | Government leaves interest rates on small saving schemes unchanged for July-September.
NEWS FLASH | National Green Tribunal stays tree felling in Delhi untill July 19.
PNB scam: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi, his brother
The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and his employee Subhash Parab on the request of the CBI, probing over USD 2 billion PNB scam, officials said.
Harley-Davidson will take 'big hit' for moving some production overseas: Trump
President Donald Trump has warned that Harley-Davidson is going to take "a big hit" for moving some of its motorcycle production overseas and said the American company made the decision even though he got India to reduce import tariff on the iconic motorcycles.
President Donald Trump has warned that Harley-Davidson is going to take "a big hit" for moving some of its motorcycle production overseas, reported PTI. Trump said the American company made the decision even though he got India to reduce import tariff on the iconic motorcycles.
JUST IN | Interpol issues Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi in connection with the Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud case.
Govt may bring single tax return form under GST by December, says Hasmukh Adhia
Finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia said, in an interview to Mint, the single reworked tax return form under the goods and services tax (GST) may come in by December.
Dhule lynching case update: Twenty-three people have been arrested in Dhule lynching case. Five people were lynched to death on suspicion of child theft in Rainpada village of Dhule district in Maharashtra. SP Dhule M Ramkumar says 'We have also identified some more accused in this case. 5 teams have been formed to identify the accused".
JUST IN | Cloudburst hit Munsiari's Balati in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand this morning. A dam of Seraghat Hydro Power Project was also damaged. No casualties have been reported.
Relatives dismiss 'religious angle', suspect foul play in Burari death case
A relative of the 11 members of a family who were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their home in north Delhi's Burari suspected foul play in the incident, saying that "they were educated people and not superstitious". Ketan Nagpal, whose maternal grandmother was one of the deceased, alleged that they were killed and dismissed the police theory that it could be a case of "suicide pact". He said it was a prosperous family.
'Petro products under GST if revenue collections at 1 lakh cr'
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said that commodities like petrol and diesel may be considered for bringing under the ambit of the GST, once the revenue collections stabilise beyond Rs 1 lakh crore per month. "I think that the time has not come (to consider the inclusion of petrol and diesel under GST purview). It will take time.
US has plan to dismantle North Korea nuclear program in year: John Bolton
President Donald Trump's national security adviser said the US has a plan that would lead to the dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in a year. John Bolton said top US diplomat Mike Pompeo will be discussing that plan with North Korea in the near future.
Good morning, this blog will keep track of breaking news and key global and local developments through out the day.