News LIVE: Facebook, Twitter face US Congress over politics and internet

Sep 05, 2018 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Strong typhoon slams western Japan; 8 dead, airport flooded
Oil prices drop as storm threat eases on US Gulf coast
Facebook, Twitter face US Congress over politics and the internet
A powerful typhoon slammed into western Japan on Tuesday, inundating the region's main international airport and blowing a tanker into a bridge, disrupting land and air travel and leaving thousands stranded, reports PTI. At least eight people died and scores were injured.
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, partly reversing a strong jump from the previous day, as the impact of a tropical storm on US Gulf coast production was not as strong as initially expected. (Reuters)
Top Twitter and Facebook executives will defend their companies before US lawmakers on Wednesday, with Facebook insisting it takes election interference seriously and Twitter denying its operations are influenced by politics.
