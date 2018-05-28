News LIVE: Expect some reduction in oil prices from tomorrow onwards, says DEA Secretary

Live now
May 28, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
India only recognises UN sanctions: Sushma Swaraj
Congress to hold state-wide protest on May 31 against the rising fuel prices
Air India disinvestment, petrol price rise to feature in RSS-BJP-Govt coordination meeting
Essar signs MoU with Russia's Inter Rao-Export
Idea completes 4G VoLTE roll out in 15 of 22 telecom circles
Railways to play video on platform information screens explaining delays
No Nipah cases in Tamil Nadu: Health Minister
Icra lowers ratings on Jet Airways' loan facilities
Porsche to bring Cayenne Turbo priced at Rs 1.92 crore
Larsen & Toubro fourth-quarter profit up 4.7% beats estimates
Man with Nipah symptoms kept under observation in Goa hospital
NTPC posts 46% jump in Q4 FY18 profits
The Securities and Exchanges Board of India has received the in-principle approval from the oil Ministry to flat petrol and diesel futures, according to media report. The date for its release is yet to be decided.
Retired judge Nasir-ul-Mulk named as interim Pakistani prime minister until general election on July 25, according to Pakistani media.
Adani Group may acquire Shree Renuka Sugars
IMD predicts monsoon to hit Kerala coast tomorrow
Reliance Entertainment, Imtiaz Ali ink pact for movie production
Rupee surges 39 paise against US dollar in early trade
Sudha Balakrishnan appointed as first CFO of RBI
Pakistan rejects Indian protest against Gilgit-Baltistan reforms
CSK win 3rd IPL title against SRH
Five of top-10 most valued cos add Rs 53,133 cr in mcap
US delegation in N Korea to arrange Singapore summit: Trump
Delhi Metro's Magenta Line to be inaugurated today, will reduce Gurgaon-Noida travel by 30 minutes
EPFO cuts administrative charges to 0.5 pc; firms to save together Rs 900 cr annually
21 PSBs lost Rs 25,775 cr in bank frauds in 2017-18: RTI
In conversation with CNBC-TV18, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) Secretary Subhash Garg said that lower oil prices can be expected from Tuesday onwards. He said it is logical to expect lower prices in the next two-three days since oil companies use a formula that use a 15-day average to set prices. Hence, lower prices will be factored into the formula as they enter the 15-day average window.
"The government has clearly said it is looking for long-term solutions to the oil prices problem. The government is reading how oil prices are likely to behave over a long period of time," Gard said.
He also said that excise duty on oil is fixed, and does not move with the global oil prices. "It is not right to say that government received fiscal bonanza because oil prices have risen."
Over 54 percent polling was recorded in the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency while 61 percent votes were cast in the Noorpur Assembly constituency where bypolls were held today amid complaints of EVMs malfunctioning. According to an Election Commission official, Kairana Lok Sabha bypoll saw a turnout of 54.17 percent while the figure was 61 percent for the Noorpur Assembly constituency. Polling was peaceful at both the places, the official said.
India today said it will continue trading with Iran and Venezuela despite US sanctions against the two countries, asserting that it only recognises UN restrictions. "We only recognise UN sanctions. We do not recognise any country-specific sanctions," External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said at a press conference.
Punjab Congress today announced a state-wide protest on May 31 against the rising fuel prices and sought Rs 100 per quintal as bonus for paddy growers, claiming high diesel prices had put additional financial burden of crores of rupees on growers during the last one year. Taking a dig at the BJP leaders, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President and Gurdaspur MP Sunil Jakhar sought to know whether they will now again resort to 'Bharat Bandh' and 'Jail Bharo Andolan' which he said, they had announced on May 31, 2012 (during UPA regime) against the high fuel prices.
JUST IN | Vedanta has reportedly said that closure of Sterlite Copper plant is an 'unfortunate development' and the firm will study the order and then decide on the future course of action."We have operated the plant for over 22 years in the most transparent and sustainable way," Vendata said, reported CNBC TV18.
US-based ride hailing platform Uber today said it is working with various government agencies for offering traffic-related insights through its 'Movement' tool for cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In April, Uber had launched 'Movement', a free tool that uses "anonymised data" from trips taken through its platform and helps planners and policy makers to analyse transportation patterns, and plan future infrastructure projects accordingly.
PM Modi raised with May British court's focus on Indian jails during Mallya hearing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed his unhappiness to his British counterpart Theresa May over focus on conditions of Indian prisons during court hearings on extradition of fugitive Vijay Mallya to India, according to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.
BS Yeddyurappa fires fresh salvo, gives HD Kumaraswamy a week to waive Rs 53,000 Cr farm loan
In a fresh salvo, State BJP President B S Yeddyurappa today threatened to take the next course of action if Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy failed to deliver on his farm loan waiver promise within a week.
Disinvestment of Air India and rise in prices of petrol and diesel are likely to feature in an important coordination meeting of the RSS, BJP and the government scheduled for tomorrow. BJP president Amit Shah, Finance and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, and Commerce and Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu are among those likely to attend the meeting.
Ruia-family owned Essar Power has signed an initial agreement with Russia's INTER RAO-Export LLC to collaboration in the power sector in India, the Indian firm said today. The memorandum of understanding and strategic cooperation was signed in St Petersburg, Russia last week, Essar said in a statement.
Telecom operator Idea Cellular said it has rolled out 4G VoLTE service in 15 telecom circles covering all the district headquarters in the respective areas. Idea Cellular said that it rolled out VoLTE (Voice over LTE) service across nine major markets - Mumbai, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, UP East, UP West, Bihar & Jharkhand and Rajasthan.
Opposition parties and the ruling BJP today moved the Election Commission claiming "hundreds" of EVMs and paper trail machines deployed for Kairana Lok Sabha and Noorpur assembly bypolls developed snags and were not replaced for hours. But the Election Commission termed as "exaggerated projection of reality" reports of 'large scale' failure of EVMs during Lok Sabha and assembly bypolls in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and said adequate number of reserve machines are provided for any eventuality.
As the railways battles severe delays in train operations, it has decided to play video messages on platform information screens explaining the reasons behind trains running late and seeking cooperation of passengers. Sources in the railways said a one-minute video clip appealing to passengers to be patient in event of any train delay will be played at every railway station from this week.
NCW writes to HRD ministry to install sanitary napkin vending machines in schools, colleges
The National Commission for Women has written to Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to consider the installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators within the premises of schools and universities across the country. In its letter, the commission highlighted the fact that about 23 percent of girls miss school or drop out of school due to non-availability of hygienic sanitary products inside the educational institutions, an official from the NCW said.
BJP puts HD Kumaraswamy in the line of fire over "mercy" remarks
Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy came under attack from BJP over his remark that he was at the "mercy" of Congress and not the people of state, with the saffron party saying he was "deriding" his own people and lying prostrate at the feet of the Gandhi family.
US-based ride hailing platform Uber today said it is working with various government agencies to offer its 'Movement' tool in India to offer traffic-related insights for cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. In April, Uber had launched 'Movement', a free tool that uses "anonymised data" from trips taken through its platform and helps planners and policy makers to analyse transportation patterns, and plan future infrastructure projects accordingly.
Allaying fears over outbreak of the deadly Nipah virus in Tamil Nadu,which has claimed 13 lives so far in Kerala, state health minister C Vijaya Baskar said the government had taken all precautionary steps to prevent it.
IndiGo announces 20 new flights from July
India's largest low-cost carrier IndiGo, today announced the launch of 20 new flights from July, which include introduction of the first direct flight from Kolkata to Chandigarh and Indore.
A non-stop flight between Chandigarh and Srinagar, and a daily flight between Indore and Nagpur will also be introduced, the airline said in a statement. From July 1, IndiGo will operate a second daily flight between Bengaluru and Varanasi, Bengaluru and Chandigarh and a third daily flight between Ranchi and Bengaluru, and between Indore and Bengaluru. (PTI)
Address me directly for any problem under Ujjwala Yojana : PM tells Odisha housewife
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asked a housewife from Odisha to address him directly for any problems in getting LPG refill under the Ujjwala Yojana.
He was interacting with the woman beneficiary of the Ujjwala Yojana from Odisha's tribal Mayurbhanj district while reviewing the progress of the central scheme through video conferencing. During the interaction, in which journalists were present, the prime minister sought to know from Suchsmita Kabata whether she was getting LPG refills regularly or facing problems in getting the subsidy. (PTI)
Sources told CNBC-TV18, UltraTech is likely to have placed a bid of Rs 7,690 crore for Binani Cement. Dalmia Bharat Consortium is likely to have placed a bid for Rs 6,590 crore.
UltraTech’s offer includes payment Of Rs 4,048 crore to secured financial creditors. UltraTech’s offer includes Rs 620 crore payment to operational creditors of Binani Cement.
Kumaraswamy deriding Kannadigas, alleges BJP
Karnataka BJP leaders flayed Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's remark that he was at the "mercy" of Congress and not the people of state, saying that he was "deriding his own people" and doubted his credentials to serve them. Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda took to twitter asking Kumaraswamy if he would compromise the interests of Kannadigas just to retain power. (PTI)
RBI sets rupee reference rate at 67.4430 against dollar
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday fixed the reference rate of the rupee at 67.4430 against the US dollar and 79.0027 for the euro. The corresponding rates were 68.2600 and 79.8847, as on May 25.
According to an RBI statement, the exchange rates for the pound and the yen against the rupee were 89.8880 and 61.57 per 100 yens, respectively, based on reference rates for the dollar and cross-currency quotes at noon. The SDR-rupee figure will be based on this rate, the statement added. (PTI)
Congress, JD(S) leaders meet to work out power-sharing arrangement in Karnataka
The Congress and the JD-S are likely to seal the deal over portfolio allocation in Karnataka within a day or two, a senior Congress leader said on Monday after the two coalition partners held deliberations over the issue.
Top leaders of the two parties including Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and deputy chief minister G Parameshwara met here at the residence of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and AICC incharge of party affairs in Karnataka K C Venugopal were also present during the meeting. (PTI)