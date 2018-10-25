News LIVE: ED files chargesheet against ex-Finance Minister P Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case

Live now
Oct 25, 2018 02:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Koregaon Bhima case: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order
China, Japan seek warmer ties against backdrop of US trade friction
BREAKING | The disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs is valid, says Madras High Court
ED attaches Nirav Modi's Hong Kong assets worth Rs 255 crore
CBI row update:
Letting people come in illegally unfair to those waiting legally for years: Trump
China, Russia listening to Trump phone calls: Report
Oil prices fall one percent amid global stock market slump
Trump condemns sending of 'suspicious packages', says major probe underway
Exxon Mobil sued in US over climate disclosures
Trump asks media to 'stop hostility' after bomb sent to CNN
JUST IN | Enforcement Directorate has filed a supplementary chargesheet in Delhi's Patiala House Court. Total nine including P Chidambaram are listed as accused the chargesheet. The court has fixed November 26 as the date for the consideration on the chargesheet. (ANI)
4 men found outside CBI chief's home belong to IB, were on 'routine covert' duties: MHA
Four men belonging to the Intelligence Bureau were caught outside the official residence of CBI director Alok Verma, who has been divested of his powers and sent on leave, officials said Thursday.
While Home Ministry officials said the four men were on "routine, covert" duties in the high security area outside Verma's 2 Janpath residence, sources said they were taken away by police and questioned. (PTI)
JUST IN | YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy stabbed on his arm by an unidentified assailant at Visakhapatnam airport, reports ANI.
Koregaon Bhima case: Maharashtra govt moves SC challenging Bombay HC order
The Maharashtra government on October 25 moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order by which the extension of time granted to state police to conclude probe in the Koregaon Bhima violence case was set aside, reports PTI. The High Court on October 23 had quashed the lower court's decision by which the Maharashtra Police was granted more time to conclude the investigation and file the chargesheet against lawyer Surendra Gadling and others in the violence case in which several rights activist had been made accused.
JUST IN | The Supreme Court asks Bihar government and CBI to file a response as to why Chandra Shekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, has not been arrested yet, reports ANI.
China, Japan seek warmer ties against backdrop of US trade friction
Japan's prime minister travels to Beijing on October 25 for his first formal bilateral summit with Chinese leaders in seven years as the Asian rivals seek to build on a thaw in ties against a backdrop of trade friction with Washington, reports Reuters.
The Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu Speaker's decision to disqualify 18 AIADMK MLAs. This a big relief for the EPS-OPS government in Tamil Nadu.
BREAKING | The disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs is valid, says Madras High Court.
ED attaches Nirav Modi's Hong Kong assets worth Rs 255 crore
BREAKING | The Enforcement Directorate has attached Nirav Modi's Hong Kong assets worth Rs 255 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
CBI row update: Two 'suspicious' men have been arrested from outside home of CBI chief Alok Verma, who has been sent on leave, reports NDTV.
Letting people come in illegally unfair to those waiting legally for years: Trump
US President Donald Trump on October 24 appeared to have expressed sympathy with those in agonizing long wait for the Green Card, as he said letting people come inside the country illegally would be unfair for those who have gone through the legal process, reports PTI.
JUST IN | Income Tax officials are conducting searches at VV Minerals and it's owner Vaikundarajan, reports ANI. Searches are underway at 100 locations in Tamil Nadu. More details are awaited.
JUST IN | Cathay Pacific Airlines hit by data leak affecting 9.4 million passengers, reports AFP.
JUST IN | The Congress party will hold protests across the country on October 26 over the ongoing CBI row, the party said.
China, Russia listening to Trump phone calls: Report
US spy agencies have determined that China and Russia are 'eavesdropping' on President Donald Trump's phone calls, according to a New York Times report.
Oil prices fall one percent amid global stock market slump
Oil prices fell by around one percent on October 25, coming under pressure from sharp selloffs in global stock markets, with US stocks posting the biggest daily decline since 2011 to wipe out the year's gains, reports Reuters.
Trump condemns sending of 'suspicious packages', says major probe underway
US President Donald Trump has termed as 'abhorrent' the sending of 'suspicious packages' to his predecessor Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinto, and the CNN, asserting that threats of political violence have no place in America, reports PTI.
Exxon Mobil sued in US over climate disclosures
New York state sued Exxon Mobil on October 24, alleging it defrauded investors by misrepresenting the costs that climate change legislation poses to the company, reports Reuters.
Trump asks media to 'stop hostility' after bomb sent to CNN
Donald Trump on October 24 called on the media to stop their 'endless hostility' and 'false attacks' in comments addressing a number of pipe bombs sent earlier in the day to Barack Obama, top Democrats, and CNN.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.