News LIVE: Ecuador no longer to intervene with UK for WikiLeaks Assange

Oct 24, 2018 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ecuador no longer to intervene with UK for WikiLeaks Assange: Foreign minister
Ecuador does not plan to intervene with the British government on behalf of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to negotiate a way for him to leave the South American country's embassy in London, where he has lived under asylum since 2012, reports Reuters quoting Ecuador's foreign minister said on October 23.
Pakistan must make sincere efforts to curb terrorism on Afghan border: Pompeo
Pakistan will be held responsible if they do not make sincere efforts to curb terrorism on their western border with Afghanistan, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said. Talking to reporters on October 23 at the State Department's Foggy Bottom headquarters, Pompeo said this was the message he had delivered to the Pakistani leadership when he traveled to Islamabad in September after Imran Khan became prime minister.
JUST IN | CBI director Alok Verma is not removed as of now, reports CNN News18. He has been divested of all powers of supervision in the pending CVC inquiry.
Six global investors, including Softbank group and SingTel, to invest $1.25 bn in Airtel Africa
Six global investors, including Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel and SoftBank Group International, have agreed to invest USD 1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in Airtel Africa, the company said on October 24.
Oil extends declines as Saudi Arabia commits to meet demand
Oil prices on October 23 extended falls from the previous day, when crude slumped as much as 5 percent, after Saudi Arabia said it would make up for supply disruptions from US sanctions targeting Iran's petroleum exports from next month, reports Reuters.
US to revoke visas of Saudis implicated in killing of writer
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Trump administration is revoking the visas of some Saudi officials implicated in the death of writer Jamal Khashoggi, reports PTI.
No proof, but terrorists could be part of caravan: Trump
President Donald Trump has said even though there was no proof, but terrorists could be among the thousands of Honduran migrants moving toward the United States. His statement on October 23, came a day after he claimed that people from the Middle East and members of the MS-13 criminal gang were part of a caravan of migrants from Latin American countries, including Honduras.
Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana asked to go on leave; Nageshwar Rao to take charge
BREAKING | Government steps in the CBI row. Alok Verma and Rakesh Asthana both asked to proceed on leave. Nageshwar Rao, Joint Director, to hold charge till pending inquiry, reports CNN News18.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.