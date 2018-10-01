News LIVE: Donald Trump says India wants to start trade talks with US 'immediately', say reports

Live now
Oct 01, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JUST IN | IMF appoints Gita Gopinath as Chief Economist.
JUST IN | General Electric has named H Lawrence Culp Jr as its Chairman and CEO, according to a tweet by Bloomberg.
GST mop-up rises to Rs 94,442 cr in September
GST mop-up rose to Rs 94,442 crore in September, from Rs 93,690 crore in the previous month, the Finance Ministry said today.
As many as 67 lakh Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns were filed in September.
Of the Rs 94,442 crore collected last month, Central GST (CGST) mop-up is Rs 15,318 crore, State GST (SGST) is Rs 21,061 crore, Integrated GST is Rs 50,070 crore (including Rs 25,308 crore collected on imports) and cess is Rs 7,993 crore (including Rs 769 crore collected on imports), the ministry said.
"The total revenue earned by Central Government and the State Governments after settlement in September, 2018 is Rs 30,574 crore for CGST and Rs 35,015 crore for SGST," it added.
Government likely to move National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in Mumbai for change of management of IL&FS, government sources tell CNBC-TV18.
Aircel Maxis case
CBI seeks adjournment from Delhi's Patiala House Court as government has not yet given sanction to prosecute serving and retired government officials charge-sheeted in the case.
Court asks CBI why charge sheet was filed in the first place when there was no sanction, reports ANI.
Nirav Modi case
5 overseas bank accounts belonging to Nirav Modi having balance of total Rs 278 crore also attached by enforcement directorate (ED).
Diamond studded jewellery worth Rs 22.69 crore has brought back to India from Hong Kong.
A flat in South Mumbai worth Rs 19.5 crore also attached, reports ANI.
Maharashtra plastic ban: MPCB to act against manufacturers from today
The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) yesterday instructed its officials to initiate action against plastic manufacturers violating a ban imposed on the product in the state.
The direction comes as the deadline for creating a buy-back mechanism for collection of plastic used by retailers as well as in multi-layered and tetra packaging ends Sunday.
Air India to deploy 'Jumbo' jet on Mumbai, Kolkata routes in Oct-Nov
National carrier Air India is set to fly its 423-seater, double-decker Boeing 747 aircraft to two key domestic destinations, Mumbai and Kolkata, starting October 16 to meet the demand during the festive season.
With 12 seats in first class, 26 in business and 385 in economy class, the 'Jumbo' plane will operate one flight per day each to Kolkata and Mumbai from New Delhi between October 16 and October 21, Air India said in a statement. (PTI)
JUST IN | The Gujarat government stated that it was "baseless" to say Rs 70,000 crore worth of GIFT city projects were handed-over to IL&FS. According to a CNBC TV 18 report, in GIFT city, development phases worth Rs 10,000 crore is projected to be spent on entire infrastructure. There was not even a Re invested in the Gujarat government except equity worth Rs 32.5 crore.
JUST IN | The Managing Director (MD) and Chairwoman of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chirstine Lagarde stated that Gopinath has had an impeccable record of intellectual leadership, and called her as one of the world's most outstanding economists, according to a CNBC TV 18 report.
Delhi High Court sets aside the transit remand of Gautam Navlakha in Bhima Koregaon case, reports ANI.
Pfizer CEO to step down
Pfizer Inc said today its Chief Executive Officer Ian Read would step down at the start of next year.
Read will be succeeded by Chief Operating Officer Albert Bourla, the company said, adding that from January 1, Read will serve as the executive chairman indefinitely.
Rahul Gandhi targets Modi over writing off bad loans
Taking a swipe at the Centre, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Monday said in "Modi's India", demonetisation meant "lining up and depositing money in banks" for the poor, while it was a "means of converting their black money" for crony capitalists.
He also alleged that crony capitalists got their Rs 3.16 lakh crore debt written off using public money.
Amit Shah to address public rally in Telangana on October 10
BJP's campaign for the coming Assembly elections in Telangana is expected to get a boost with party president Amit Shah addressing a public meeting at Karimnagar on October 10.
HDFC increases retail prime lending rate by 10 bps from today.
One labourer dead, 2 injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Swaroop Nagar today in Delhi.
The 2018 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded jointly to James P. Allison and Tasuku Honjo “for their discovery of cancer therapy by inhibition of negative immune regulation,” reports ANI.
UIDAI asks telcos to submit plan to discontinue Aadhaar-based eKYC
Days after the Supreme Court imposed curbs on the use of Aadhaar, biometric-issuing authority UIDAI Monday asked telecom companies to submit, within the next 15 days, a plan to stop using the 12-digit unique ID number for customer authentication.
A circular to this effect has already been issued to the telecom service providers (TSPs), including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and others.
To encourage tribals to vote, EC devises new approach in naxal-hit Chhattisgarh
The Election Commission has started an initiative in Chhattisgarh to ensure 100 per cent voting in upcoming Assembly elections by sensitizing voters and encouraging them to vote, the state government said today.
Over 2.10 lakh voters in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district signed an affidavit for turning up for voting and also ensuring 100 percent vote count by encouraging others to vote, a statement issued by the government said.
Asset quality outlook 'stable'; NPAs down: Yes Bank
Yes Bank today said proportion of dud loans has reduced in the last one year and the asset quality outlook is "stable".
The midsize private sector lender's debt instruments have been put on 'credit watch with developing implications' by Care Ratings, it disclosed in a regulatory filing.
India, Uzbekistan sign 17 agreements for cooperation in security, tourism, health sectors
India and Uzbekistan inked 17 agreements on Monday, including for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats and trafficking.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held delegation level talks and agreed to collaborate with each other across sectors.
BSE launches commodity derivative contracts in gold & silver
Leading bourse BSE today became the first stock exchange in the country to launch the commodity derivative contracts in gold and silver.
Till date, commodity contracts are available only on MCX and NCDEX, the two specialised commodity derivatives exchanges in the country.
Fulfilling rail requirements of Indian Railways is SAIL's top priority: Chairman
Supplying rails to Indian Railways is one of the key priorities of SAIL, its newly appointed Chairman Anil Chaudhary said.
The official was addressing the workers of Bhilai Steel Plant of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) in Chhattisgarh, where rails are manufactured. The state-owned steel maker has lost the tag of sole supplier of rails to the national transporter.
Students of Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Naya Raipur in Chhattisgarh sit on hunger-strike demanding resignation of the University vice-chancellor over non-addressal of sexual harassment complaints and financial irregularities in the University among others.
Court grants time to CBI for obtaining sanction to prosecute Chidambaram in Aircel-Maxis case
A Delhi court today granted seven weeks to the CBI to obtain sanction to prosecute former Union minister P Chidambaram and other serving or former public servants in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.
The court pulled up the agency for filing the charge sheet without proper sanction and told the CBI that if required documents are not filed by November 26, the next day of hearing, the court may take appropriate action.
India's crude steel output up 3.7% in August
India's crude steel output increased 3.7 per cent to 8.8 million tonne (MT) in August 2018, according to the World Steel Association (worldsteel).
The country had produced 8.5 MT during the same month last year, the global industry body said in its latest report.
Fully geared up for succession plan, says Yes Bank
Private sector lender Yes Bank today said the bank is fully geared up for the succession plan for the post of its MD and CEO and it will finalise two external experts for search committee by October 7.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last month curtailed the three-year term that Yes Bank's board had sought for its MD and CEO Rana Kapoor, also one of the promoters of the bank, to January 31, 2019, and asked the bank to find a replacement.
GMR Airports highest bidder for privatisation of Nagpur Airport
GMR Infrastructure's subsidiary GMR Airports has emerged as the highest bidder for privatisation of the Nagpur Airport.
"GMR Airports ..has emerged as the highest bidder for the development, operations and management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur on a public private partnership (PPP) basis," GMR Infra said in a BSE filing Monday.
RBI likely to raise rates at Friday's review
The Reserve Bank (RBI) is likely to increase the repo rate by 25 basis points in the upcoming monetary policy review as inflation is expected to accelerate further due to higher crude prices and the weakness in rupee.
The monetary policy committee will start its three- day meeting from October 3 to decide on the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy.
Aircel- Maxis case: Delhi's Patiala House Court fixes November 26 as the next date of hearing.