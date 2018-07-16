App
Jul 16, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: Delhi High Court says 'Sacred Games' actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Jul 16, 11:05 AM (IST)

    Sacred Games case: Delhi High Court says actors not liable for dialogues

    The Delhi High Court said India's first Netflix original series 'Sacred Games'  actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues of the series. It said that nothing new will be aired as all its episodes are already out. The matter will now be heard on Thursday.

  • Jul 16, 11:00 AM (IST)
  • Jul 16, 09:46 AM (IST)

    Farmers organisations decide to suspend milk supply to Mumbai, Pune

    Mumbai and Pune could face a shortage of milk starting today as farmers' organisations have decided to suspend supply to the two cities demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in its procurement price.

    "Farmers sell milk to dairies at Rs 17 per litre. After processing it, the dairies package it in pouches and sell it at a minimum rate of Rs 42 per litre. The difference in earnings has not been passed on to the farmer," Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti said.

  • Jul 16, 08:07 AM (IST)

    Trump lands in Helsinki, slams media for Russian policy

    US President Donald Trump today arrived in Helsinki for the first summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after he lashed out at the media for being critical of his Russian policy. Trump's historic meeting with Putin is scheduled for Tuesday.

    He was greeted by the US Ambassador to Finland Robert Pence before travelling to his overnight lodgings, media reports said. (PTI)

  • Jul 16, 08:05 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day!

