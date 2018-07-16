News LIVE: Delhi High Court says 'Sacred Games' actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues

Live now
Jul 16, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Sacred Games case: Delhi High Court says actors not liable for dialogues
The Delhi High Court said India's first Netflix original series 'Sacred Games' actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues of the series. It said that nothing new will be aired as all its episodes are already out. The matter will now be heard on Thursday.
Country-wide monsoon deficiency dips to 5%, rises to 30% in east and NE India: IMD data
The southern peninsula and central India have been witnessing good rains. The two regions gauged 17 and 7 percent more precipitation than the normal limit.
Farmers organisations decide to suspend milk supply to Mumbai, Pune
Mumbai and Pune could face a shortage of milk starting today as farmers' organisations have decided to suspend supply to the two cities demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in its procurement price.
"Farmers sell milk to dairies at Rs 17 per litre. After processing it, the dairies package it in pouches and sell it at a minimum rate of Rs 42 per litre. The difference in earnings has not been passed on to the farmer," Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti said.
Trump lands in Helsinki, slams media for Russian policy
US President Donald Trump today arrived in Helsinki for the first summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin after he lashed out at the media for being critical of his Russian policy. Trump's historic meeting with Putin is scheduled for Tuesday.
He was greeted by the US Ambassador to Finland Robert Pence before travelling to his overnight lodgings, media reports said. (PTI)
