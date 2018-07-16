News LIVE: Delhi High Court says 'Sacred Games' actors cannot be held liable for the dialogues

Farmers organisations decide to suspend milk supply to Mumbai, Pune

Mumbai and Pune could face a shortage of milk starting today as farmers' organisations have decided to suspend supply to the two cities demanding a hike of Rs 5 per litre in its procurement price.

"Farmers sell milk to dairies at Rs 17 per litre. After processing it, the dairies package it in pouches and sell it at a minimum rate of Rs 42 per litre. The difference in earnings has not been passed on to the farmer," Lok Sabha MP Raju Shetti said.