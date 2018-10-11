News LIVE: Delhi HC orders attachment of Vijay Mallya’s Bengaluru properties

Malaysia to abolish colonial-era Sedition Act, death penalty

Malaysia’s cabinet has ordered the suspension of the colonial-era Sedition Act, widely used to rein in dissent, and is working on doing the same for the death penalty as it prepares to repeal both laws possibly by the end of the year.Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad’s coalition romped to a shock win in a May general election on the back of promises to clamp down on rampant corruption and repeal oppressive laws, some of which date back to British rule.