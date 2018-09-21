News LIVE: Cyclone Daye hits coast, low-lying areas in Odisha evacuated after heavy rainfall

Live now
Sep 21, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
People from low lying areas in Odisha evacuated owing to heavy rainfall
CM Shivraj Chouhan reaches out to upper castes in Madhya Pradesh
Job additions soar to 11-month high of 9.51 lakh in July
India and Pakistan foreign ministers meeting in New York terrific news: US
Oil stable, OPEC in focus after Trump call for lower prices
Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm, to hit Odisha coast shortly
Petrol prices soar to Rs.89.69/litre in Mumbai, diesel unchanged
JUST IN | People from low lying areas were evacuated last night and kept at shelters. No persons injured or dead. Malkangiri has received very heavy rainfall in last 24 hours, two villages and colonies affected, a landslide is reported in Chitrakonda area, Bishnu Pada Sethi, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha told ANI. Except for Malkangiri, the situation is normal in all other districts. The water level in all major rivers is below the danger level. The chief minister has sanctioned gratuitous relief of Rs 60 a day per person and Rs 45 per day for children below 12 for seven days.
JUST IN | Cyclonic storm 'Daye' will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken gradually into depression during next 12 hours, reports ANI. Rain and thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places during the next 24 hours. State of the sea will be rough over Odisha coasts during next 12 hours.
JUST IN | Official media say Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died at age 61 due to illness, reports The Associated Press.
JUST IN | Dead bodies of three abducted cops recovered in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, reports CNN News18.
CM Shivraj Chouhan reaches out to upper castes in Madhya Pradesh
CM Shivraj Chouhan says no arrests will be made without investigation under the ST/SC amendments. He adds that the Act will not be misused in the state, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | CM Shivraj Chouhan moves to dilute SC/ST act in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh to placate protesting upper castes, reports CNN News18.
JUST IN | Storm surge of about 0.5 meters above astronomical tides likely to inundate the low lying area of districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Puri of Odisha in next 3 hours, reports ANI. Fishermen are advised not to venture into northwest Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha coast during next 24 hours.
JUST IN | Three Special Police Officers (SPOs) and one police personnel have gone missing in South Kashmir's Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. More details are awaited.
Job additions soar to 11-month high of 9.51 lakh in July
New job creations in July rose to an 11-month high of 9.51 lakh, taking the total tally of new enrolments to 61.81 lakh since September 2017, reports PTI quoting the EPFO's payroll data.
India and Pakistan foreign ministers meeting in New York terrific news: US
The United States Friday hailed India's acceptance of Pakistani proposal for talks between the foreign ministers on the sidelines of the ongoing annual UN General Assembly session in New York and termed it as a "terrific news", reports Reuters.
Oil stable, OPEC in focus after Trump call for lower prices
Oil prices were little changed on Friday after falling in the previous session as US President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices at its meeting in Algeria this weekend, reports Reuters.
Deep depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm, to hit Odisha coast shortly
The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Thursday night and is expected to hit the Odisha coast near Gopalpur shortly, reports PTI quoting the India Meteorological Department. "Cyclonic storm 'DAYE' lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 90 km southeast of Gopalpur, and is likely to cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Kalingapatnam and Puri," Director of the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, H R Biswas said.
Petrol prices soar to Rs.89.69/litre in Mumbai, diesel unchanged
Petrol and diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.82.32 per litre and Rs.73.87 per litre, respectively. Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs.89.69 per litre and Rs.78.42 per litre, respectively.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.