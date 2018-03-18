News Live: Current agrarian crisis is result of Congress misrule, says Nirmala Sitharaman

New NPA rules: Power producers' body accuses RBI of overruling House panel

The Association of Power Producers has accused the RBI of over-ruling the Parliamentary standing panel on power and key ministries with its February

12 circular that ended all the existing loan restructuring mechanisms and voted for insolvency code to resolve stressed assets.

The association has also sought a special dispensation from the Reserve Bank saying their defaults are caused mostly by non-payment/delayed payments by state discoms and regulatory delays coupled with poor coal supplies by Coal India.