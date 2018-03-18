App
Mar 18, 2018 06:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Current agrarian crisis is result of Congress misrule, says Nirmala Sitharaman

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Mar 18, 06:08 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 06:01 PM (IST)

    Congress solely responsible for the Anti-Sikh riots: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Rahul Gandhi's #CongressPlenarySession speech.

  • Mar 18, 05:59 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Congress will continue to do the good work, but we are also humans, we do mistakes, But PM Modi thinks that he is not a human. Modi ji thinks he is a deity of God: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session

  • Mar 18, 04:26 PM (IST)

    What does Modi actually mean? The name Modi symbolises the collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists and the prime minister of India: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:08 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 06:08 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 06:06 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 06:05 PM (IST)

    Congress is a party that cried over the dead bodies of terrorists: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman   

  • Mar 18, 05:24 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 04:50 PM (IST)

    BJP has spread fear in the entire country: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session 

  • Mar 18, 04:49 PM (IST)

    Congress will protect the freedom of press: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session.

  • Mar 18, 04:46 PM (IST)

    You can steal Rs 33,000 crore from the banks and the BJP government will protect you. Finance Minister will go silent because he and his daughter work for crony capitalists: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session

  • Mar 18, 04:39 PM (IST)

    Youth brought Modi to power but he left them behind: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:37 PM (IST)

    There is also a wall between the country's youth and the political system: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:36 PM (IST)

    Gave tickets to Congress party workers in Gujarat and you have seen the results: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:30 PM (IST)

    They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, question us and you will die. They tell our honest businessman to shut up and allow corrupt officers to extort their hard earned money. They tell our farmers to work for nothing: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:24 PM (IST)

    They tell Muslims of India who never went to Pakistan & supported this great nation that you don't belong here. They tell the Tamils change your beautiful language, they tell people of north-east we don't like what you eat, tell women dress properly: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:24 PM (IST)

    They tell Muslims of India who never went to Pakistan & supported this great nation that you don't belong here. They tell the Tamils change your beautiful language, they tell people of north-east we don't like what you eat, tell women dress properly: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:22 PM (IST)

    The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:22 PM (IST)

    The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:21 PM (IST)

    There is no employment, farmers are dying and PM says let’s do yoga in front of India Gate: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session

  • Mar 18, 04:15 PM (IST)

    Will India live a lie or will India have the courage to face the truth? Today the corrupt and powerful control the communication in our country: Rahul Gandhi at Congress Plenary Session

  • Mar 18, 04:14 PM (IST)

    Centuries ago there was huge battle on the field of Kurukshetra. The Kauravas were powerful and arrogant. The Pandavas were humble and fought for the truth. Like the Kauravas, BJP & RSS are designed to fight for power. Like the Pandavas, Congress is designed to fight for truth: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:12 PM (IST)

    BJP is the voice of just an organisation, Congress is the voice of the nation: Rahul Gandhi

  • Mar 18, 04:07 PM (IST)

    BJP drunk with power, says Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his address at the Congress Plenary Session

  • Mar 18, 03:00 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 02:43 PM (IST)

    New NPA rules: Power producers' body accuses RBI of overruling House panel

    The Association of Power Producers has accused the RBI of over-ruling the Parliamentary standing panel on power and key ministries with its February

    12 circular that ended all the existing loan restructuring mechanisms and voted for insolvency code to resolve stressed assets.

    The association has also sought a special dispensation from the Reserve Bank saying their defaults are caused mostly by non-payment/delayed payments by state discoms and regulatory delays coupled with poor coal supplies by Coal India.

                                                                           

  • Mar 18, 02:42 PM (IST)
  • Mar 18, 12:56 PM (IST)
