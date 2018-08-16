News Live: Court frames additional bribery charges against Naveen Jindal in coal block case

Live now
Aug 16, 2018 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Court frames additional bribery charges against Naveen Jindal in Jharkhand coal block case
Vajpayee's condition worsens, put on life-support system: AIIMS
White House says Turkish sanctions 'regrettable'
Delhi's Patiala House Court has framed additional charges of abetment of bribery against Naveen Jindal and others in alleged irregularities in the allocation of Jharkhand coal block matter, reports ANI.
Trump says his steel tariffs will save the US industry: Report
President Donald Trump said his tariffs on foreign steel are saving the US industry and he predicted that in the future American steelmakers will mostly face domestic competition, the Wall Street Journal has reported.
Vajpayee's condition worsens, put on life-support system: AIIMS
The condition of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has worsened over the past 24 hours and he has been put on a life-support system, the AIIMS said in a statement tonight. The 93-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party leader was admitted at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with a kidney tract infection, urinary tract infection, low urine output and chest congestion.
White House says Turkish sanctions 'regrettable'
The White House has said that Turkey's tariff hikes on US products in retaliation for sanctions against Ankara were "regrettable". The US has again called for the immediate release of American pastor Andrew Brunson.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.