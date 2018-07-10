App
Jul 10, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Court extends interim protection to P Chidambaram, son untill August 7 in Aircel-Maxis case

This blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

highlights

  • Jul 10, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Aircel-Maxis case: Enforcement Directorate has filed a detailed reply in the case. The ED has also opposed P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea. 

  • Jul 10, 10:53 AM (IST)

    Karnataka: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials conduct raid at the residence of Executive Engineer of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd, in Kalaburagi district's Om Nagar, reports ANI. Further investigation is underway.

  • Jul 10, 10:19 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 09:57 AM (IST)

    India slams Pakistan at United Nations saying terrorist entities, including those designated by the Security Council continue to exploit children as part of their terror activities, reports CNN News18.

  • Jul 10, 09:44 AM (IST)

    Uttarakhand: Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway blocked due to landslide in Bemund in Tehri Garhwal district, reports ANI.

  • Jul 10, 08:54 AM (IST)

    Shopian encounter update: Five to six terrorists are holed up in a house in Kundalan area. Evacuation of civilians from near by houses is underway.

  • Jul 10, 07:45 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 07:44 AM (IST)

    Trump picks conservative judge  Brett Kavanaugh for US Supreme Court

    President Donald Trump announced Brett Kavanaugh as his nominee for the US Supreme Court, reported Reuters. Kavanaugh is a conservative federal appeals court judge who survived a previous tough Senate confirmation battle and helped investigate Democratic former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s.

  • Jul 10, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Jul 10, 07:36 AM (IST)


    North American automakers call for NAFTA talks to resume

    US, Canadian and Mexican auto industry groups have urged their governments to resume stalled efforts to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement, reported PTI. Talks to revamp the trilateral NAFTA deadlocked in February after more than six months, as Ottawa and Mexico flatly rejected Washington's calls for a five-year sunset clause on the agreement as well as steep new US-content requirements for autos. 
     

  • Jul 10, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Heavy rain disrupts life in Mumbai; road, rail traffic hit 

    Heavy rain brought Mumbai and its neighbouring areas to a standstill on Monday, flooding streets and badly affecting life, with nearly 90 trains on the suburban network being cancelled. The rainfall led to traffic snarls as many roads and streets in the metropolis were flooded and people were seen wading through knee-deep water.
     

  • Jul 10, 07:32 AM (IST)

    UK health minister Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson amid Brexit row

    Embattled British Prime Minister Theresa May has sought to curb the growing turmoil around her leadership with the appointment of UK health secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new foreign secretary to replace Boris Johnson, reported PTI. Johnson, who dramatically stepped down earlier yesterday from his post soon after the resignation of Brexit minister David Davis, accused May of pursuing a "semi-Brexit" with proposals for post-Brexit trade that would leave Britain as a "colony" of the European Union (EU).
     

  • Jul 10, 07:30 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of key global and local developments impacting business and markets through the day. Important local and global political developments will also find resonance here.

