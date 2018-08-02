App
Aug 02, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: CM Devendra Fadnavis to meet party MLAs over Maratha reservation issue

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

  • Aug 02, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Delhi: The TDP MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, reports ANI. The TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician today. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.

  • Aug 02, 10:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Maratha reservation protest update: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to chair meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders over Maratha reservation issue in Mumbai today. 

  • Aug 02, 10:10 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Opposition parties like SP, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 02, 08:29 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 07:52 AM (IST)

    Delhi: An encounter is underway between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang, in Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot.

  • Aug 02, 07:46 AM (IST)

    US lawmakers demand firms do more to fight fake social media
     

    US lawmakers demanded that technology firms do more to fight "shocking" foreign efforts to influence US politics, a day after Facebook Inc identified a new influence campaign tied to November's elections and despite President Donald Trump's denunciation of the issue as a "hoax". (Reuters)

  • Aug 02, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 07:42 AM (IST)

    China to join naval war games off Australia despite strained ties

    China's navy will join 26 countries in military exercises off Australia's north coast this month, but not live-fire drills, reports Reuters

  • Aug 02, 07:39 AM (IST)


    US Congress seeks to strengthen defence partnership with India

    The United States Congress has passed the $716 billion defence spending bill which, among its many provisions, seeks to strengthen and enhance the country's defence partnership with India. PTI
     

  • Aug 02, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

