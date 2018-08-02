News Live: CM Devendra Fadnavis to meet party MLAs over Maratha reservation issue

Live now
Aug 02, 2018 11:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Delhi: The TDP MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, reports ANI. The TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician today. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.
Maratha reservation protest update: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to chair meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders over Maratha reservation issue in Mumbai today.
JUST IN | Opposition parties like SP, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House, reports CNN News18.
Delhi: An encounter is underway between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang, in Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot.
US lawmakers demand firms do more to fight fake social media
US lawmakers demanded that technology firms do more to fight "shocking" foreign efforts to influence US politics, a day after Facebook Inc identified a new influence campaign tied to November's elections and despite President Donald Trump's denunciation of the issue as a "hoax". (Reuters)
China to join naval war games off Australia despite strained ties
China's navy will join 26 countries in military exercises off Australia's north coast this month, but not live-fire drills, reports Reuters.
US Congress seeks to strengthen defence partnership with India
The United States Congress has passed the $716 billion defence spending bill which, among its many provisions, seeks to strengthen and enhance the country's defence partnership with India. PTI
Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.