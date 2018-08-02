App
Aug 02, 2018 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: CM Devendra Fadnavis signs joint statement to give reservation to Marathas

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

  • Aug 02, 05:10 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 04:23 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | About 17 political parties to approach Election Commission, demanding 2019 general elections be conducted on a ballot paper, reports ANI quoting sources.

  • Aug 02, 03:43 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 03:21 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra: 18 people have been arrested in connection with violence that broke out in Chakan over Maratha reservation issue: Sandip Patil, SP Pune Rural told ANI.

  • Aug 02, 03:20 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 02:40 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 02:37 PM (IST)

    PNB fraud case:  Mehul Choksi's lawyer has told media that Choksi had a loose alliance with the Congress party. Between 2011-13 his income grew unprecedentedly : Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister said. (ANI)

  • Aug 02, 02:33 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 02:12 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 01:58 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | No foreign leaders to be invited for PTI's Imran Khan's swearing-in ceremony, reports CNN News18 quoting Pakistan Foreign Office.

  • Aug 02, 01:43 PM (IST)

    Delhi: Essar Group promoters and others seek more time to file their reply on the CBI appeal challenging their acquittal in 2G spectrum case, reports PTI. The High Court granted four weeks time to all and listed the matter for October 9.

  • Aug 02, 01:37 PM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Bombay High Court has slammed CBI and SIT in Narendra Dabholkar and Pansare murder case, reports ANI. Court did not accept the status report filed by the agencies and criticised them for submitting similar reports every time as status reports in the case.

  • Aug 02, 01:24 PM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 12:11 PM (IST)

    Gauri Lankesh murder case update: The Bengaluru police have recovered the bikes used in Gauri Lankesh murder case, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 02, 11:48 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The Congress, RJD workers and women activists out in streets in Patna to protest against Bihar shelter home rapes, reports CNN News18. They are demanding a resignation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. 

  • Aug 02, 11:36 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | The SC takes suo moto cognisance of Bihar shelter home rapes, reports CNN News18. The court seeks explanations from the Centre and the Bihar government.

  • Aug 02, 11:35 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 10:58 AM (IST)

    Delhi: The TDP MPs protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, reports ANI. The TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad has dressed up as a magician today. He has earlier dressed up as a woman, a washerman and a school boy among others.

  • Aug 02, 10:40 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 10:12 AM (IST)

    Maratha reservation protest update: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to chair meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders over Maratha reservation issue in Mumbai today. 

  • Aug 02, 10:10 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Opposition parties like SP, Congress and TMC are drafting a letter to M Venkaiah Naidu, expressing unhappiness over the way they are not being allowed to speak in the House, reports CNN News18.

  • Aug 02, 08:29 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 07:52 AM (IST)

    Delhi: An encounter is underway between police and a criminal of Neeraj Bhanja gang, in Sarai Kale Khan area near Millennium depot.

  • Aug 02, 07:46 AM (IST)

    US lawmakers demand firms do more to fight fake social media
     

    US lawmakers demanded that technology firms do more to fight "shocking" foreign efforts to influence US politics, a day after Facebook Inc identified a new influence campaign tied to November's elections and despite President Donald Trump's denunciation of the issue as a "hoax". (Reuters)

  • Aug 02, 07:44 AM (IST)
  • Aug 02, 07:42 AM (IST)

    China to join naval war games off Australia despite strained ties

    China's navy will join 26 countries in military exercises off Australia's north coast this month, but not live-fire drills, reports Reuters

  • Aug 02, 07:39 AM (IST)


    US Congress seeks to strengthen defence partnership with India

    The United States Congress has passed the $716 billion defence spending bill which, among its many provisions, seeks to strengthen and enhance the country's defence partnership with India. PTI
     

  • Aug 02, 07:37 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day.

