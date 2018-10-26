App
Oct 26, 2018 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News LIVE: China agrees to increase imports from India, says Suresh Prabhu

This blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day

highlights

  • Oct 26, 01:37 PM (IST)
  • Oct 26, 01:36 PM (IST)

    Recent developments had eroded the credibility of CBI. The CVC in the interest of fairness passed an order that till investigations are pending against two top officers of CBI, they must step aside and recuse themselves from CBI functioning till the inquiry is over: FM Arun Jaitley

  • Oct 26, 01:36 PM (IST)

    FM Arun Jaitley uphelds SC order, says it further strengthened the fairness criteria

    The current CBI controversy is an extremely positive development. The government has no interest for or against any individual. It is interested in maintaining professionalism, image and constitutional integrity of CBI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

  • Oct 26, 01:21 PM (IST)
  • Oct 26, 01:20 PM (IST)

    Rs 8,100-cr bank loan fraud: ED moves court against Sterling Biotech group promoters


    The Enforcement Directorate on Friday moved a special court here to get the owners of Gujarat-based Sterling Biotech group, charged in an alleged Rs 8,100-crore bank loan fraud case, declared fugitive economic offenders under a new law, officials said.

    Read the full report here

  • Oct 26, 12:27 PM (IST)
  • Oct 26, 12:15 PM (IST)

    China agrees to increase imports from India, says Suresh Prabhu

    India's trade minister Suresh Prabhu said that China has agreed to increase its imports from the country, reports Reuters. "Global disruptions offer a chance to increase Indian exports," Prabhu said at an event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII).

  • Oct 26, 12:10 PM (IST)

  • Oct 26, 11:38 AM (IST)

    CJI Gogoi in his order states," ...inquiry in respect of the allegation made in the note of the Secretariat as regards the present CBI Director Alok Verma shall be completed by the CVC within a period of 2 weeks from today. The inquiry will be conducted by the retired Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik"

  • Oct 26, 11:37 AM (IST)
  • Oct 26, 11:36 AM (IST)

    CJI Ranjan Gogoi states, "CVC will carry on the probe in 10 days under the supervision of a judge of this court. M Nahgeshwar Rao shall perform only routine tasks. Change of investigating officer by CBI will be furnished in a sealed cover on 12 of November before the Supreme Court."

  • Oct 26, 11:35 AM (IST)

    CBI Chief Alok Verma's pleas in Supreme Court: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says, "10 days may not be enough to complete the inquiry" and opposes the supervision of CVC inquiry by the Supreme Court judge.

  • Oct 26, 11:34 AM (IST)

    Inquiry against CBI's Verma, Asthana to be completed in 10 days, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi

    JUST IN | The inquiry against CBI's Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana to be completed in 10 days, says CJI Ranjan Gogoi. 

  • Oct 26, 11:27 AM (IST)

    China, Japan to forge closer ties at 'historic turning point'

    China and Japan on October 26 pledged to forge closer ties as both countries stood together at a 'historic turning point', signing a broad range of agreements including a $30 billion currency swap pact, amid rising trade tensions with Washington.

  • Oct 26, 10:56 AM (IST)

    Delhi's air quality deteriorates, slides towards 'severe' 

    Air quality in the national capital deteriorated on October 26, gradually inching towards the 'severe' category, as parts of the massive Bhalswa landfill site continued to smoulder. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the overall Air Quality Index of Delhi at 358 this morning, which falls in the 'very poor' category.
     

  • Oct 26, 10:29 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, reports CNN News18. 

  • Oct 26, 10:04 AM (IST)

    NEWS FLASH | Two terrorists have been neutralised and one soldier killed in action in an ongoing encounter in Sopore, Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI. 

  • Oct 26, 09:35 AM (IST)
  • Oct 26, 09:07 AM (IST)

    JUST IN | Fali S Nariman to represent Alok Verma in court and Former AGI Mukul Rohatgi to represent Rakesh Asthana in the CBI row, reports CNN News18.

  • Oct 26, 07:39 AM (IST)

    SEBI bans Emerging India Infra, directors from securities markets for 6 years 

    SEBI o October 25 barred Emerging India Infra and its four former and present directors from the securities markets for at least six years, reports PTI. It has directed them to refund investors' money raised through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) within three months.
     

  • Oct 26, 07:34 AM (IST)

    Google says fired 48 for sexual harassment over 2 years 

    Google said on October 26 it fired 48 employees in the past two years, including 13 senior executives, as a result of sexual harassment allegations, citing 'an increasingly hard line' on inappropriate conduct, reports PTI. 
     

  • Oct 26, 07:33 AM (IST)
  • Oct 26, 07:32 AM (IST)

    Strong quake off Greece, no early reports of damage, injuries

    A strong quake with a magnitude of at least 6.4 struck off Greece early on October 26, reports Reuters quoting earthquake monitors, but there were no initial reports of extensive damage or casualties.

  • Oct 26, 07:31 AM (IST)

    Oil settles higher as stock markets gain, Saudi signals intervention

    Oil prices rose 1 percent on October 25, following the US stock market higher a day after Wall Street's biggest drop since 2011 and as Saudi Arabia's energy minister signaled major producers may have to intervene in crude markets to support prices. (Reuters)

  • Oct 26, 07:29 AM (IST)

    Good morning readers, this blog will keep track of breaking news and important developments through the day. 

